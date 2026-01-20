XStable Selected for Solana Solaris Accelerator 2026 and Secures Multi-Million Dollar Funding



SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XStable, a decentralized trading engine focused on real-world assets (RWA), today announced that it has been selected for the Solana Solaris Accelerator 2026. XStable is building a high-performance RWA perpetuals trading engine on Solana that brings precious metals and foreign exchange markets on-chain.

XStable has also secured multi-million dollar funding to date, co-led by investors from Singapore and Silicon Valley, with participation from strategic investors in Web3 and fintech. The funding will accelerate core protocol development, strengthen system security, and support global expansion and ecosystem development, in pursuit of building a global on-chain infrastructure for RWA perpetuals.

XStable is prioritizing precious metals and FX perpetual markets, which together exceed $9 trillion in average daily global trading volume. Traditionally, precious metals trading has relied on centralized brokers and smaller platforms, exposing users to custody risk, account freezes, opaque rules, and counterparty conflicts. XStable aims to provide a decentralized, transparent, and verifiable alternative for these markets.

The platform combines a high-performance on-chain central limit order book (CLOB) optimized for Solana’s high throughput and low latency with stablecoin-based settlement, enabling transparent margin and fund management. XStable also integrates programmable risk and compliance modules, along with professional-grade liquidation mechanisms, insurance funds, and extreme market risk controls, while preserving self-custody and full on-chain auditability.

XStable is currently in public beta, with initial markets including gold (XAUUSD), silver (XAGUSD), platinum (XPTUSD), and palladium (XPDUSD) perpetuals, and plans to expand further into high-value RWA markets over time. The core team is globally distributed and brings hands-on experience operating precious metals trading platforms at meaningful scale, along with more than eight years of experience in Web3 infrastructure and decentralized trading systems, spanning both EVM-based ecosystems and Solana program development.

Through the Solana Solaris Accelerator, XStable will collaborate with ecosystem partners to support development and integration. Meanwhile, XStable has launched an early user onboarding program and continues to optimize liquidity mechanisms and execution quality as the platform scales.

www.xstable.ai

https://x.com/xstablerwa

Media Contact:

Hunter Leung

support@xstable.ai

Disclaimer: This content is provided by the sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/297fe28f-8c01-4c9b-8ab2-e32292d57310