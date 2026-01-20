MMA AgriCover Expands Offering with New HelixIntel Partnership

Key Takeaways:

Strategic Expansion: AgriCover is adding HelixIntel to its suite of resources for agribusiness clients.

AgriCover is adding HelixIntel to its suite of resources for agribusiness clients.

HelixCMMS helps agricultural operations strengthen equipment reliability and improve visibility into ongoing operations and maintenance needs.



BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HelixIntel is proud to announce a new partnership with Marsh McLennan Agency’s (MMA) AgriCover program, expanding access to modern maintenance technology and risk-focused tools for agribusiness clients. AgriCover, a premier insurance program serving agribusinesses, is partnering with HelixIntel to support stronger maintenance practices and improved operational reliability.

At the center of the partnership is HelixCMMS, HelixIntel’s maintenance management platform that helps agribusinesses organize critical information, improve equipment reliability, and gain better visibility into ongoing maintenance needs and actions. As agricultural operations continue adopting more advanced equipment and technology, HelixCMMS supports teams in operating with greater efficiency and confidence.

“AgriCover is fixated on providing our clients with the best in rates, coverage, and resources,” said Travis Starks, CIC, Risk Management Consultant, Business Insurance at Marsh McLennan Agency. “Our AgriGap assessment is like a physical for a property. HelixIntel is the medicine to keep properties operating in better health. HelixIntel brings a quality preventative maintenance software package directly to our agribusiness clients, merging preventative maintenance and practical application. The flexibility of the platform is one of its greatest strengths.”

The partnership also introduces insurers to HelixPrevent, a component of HelixIntel’s insurance-integrated operating system. HelixPrevent gives carriers visibility into aggregated maintenance trends and enables them to deliver targeted guidance and templates that reduce preventable losses and support safer long-term operations.

“HelixIntel was built to make maintenance easier and risk more predictable,” said Jon DeWald, CEO of HelixIntel. “AgriCover is a top-tier program, and pairing our platform with their commitment to protecting agribusiness clients is a natural fit. With HelixCMMS at the center and HelixPrevent supporting insurers behind the scenes, we’re giving agricultural operations tools to stay ahead of issues and reduce preventable losses.”

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit helixintel.com.

About MMA AgriCover

Marsh McLennan Agency’s AgriCover program is a premier risk solution serving America’s agribusiness community. With a focus on effective coverage, extensive rates, and high-value resources, AgriCover supports clients across farm production, food processing, supplier industries, and agricultural operations nationwide.

About HelixIntel

HelixIntel is the first insurance-integrated operating system built to power proactive risk management at scale. Policyholders use HelixCMMS to strengthen maintenance operations and reduce avoidable losses, while insurance partners leverage HelixPrevent to deliver timely, risk-focused guidance aligned with daily operations.