VTGN Investors Encouraged to Seek Lead Plaintiff Role in Vistagen Therapeutics Securities Class Action Case with Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) securities between April 1, 2024 and December 16, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for investors under the federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Vistagen Therapeutics securities?

If you purchased Vistagen Therapeutics securities during the Class Period and suffered losses, you have until March 16, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Investors who suffered significant losses and would like to discuss their rights, or to determine whether they qualify to participate in any potential recovery, should visit:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/vistagen-therapeutics/

You may also contact James Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com, or Frank J. Johnson, Esq. at fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com to discuss your rights privately.

What is this case about?

According to recently filed class action allegations, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding Vistagen’s business, operations, and prospects. The complaint alleges that defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors regarding the development and prospects of fasedienol despite the fact that the Company’s Phase 3 PALISADE-3 clinical trial for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder was beset by materially adverse facts. The complaint further alleges that defendants disseminated false and misleading information and/or concealed material adverse data concerning the PALISADE-3 study’s design, execution, and clinical results. As a result of these omissions and misrepresentations, defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Following disclosures revealing the true state of the PALISADE-3 trial and the clinical prospects of fasedienol, Vistagen’s stock price declined, thereby injuring investors.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation, including international investors trading on U.S. exchanges. In 2024, the firm was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services, recovering approximately $90.7 million for investors in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel.

Attorney Advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations, or Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com