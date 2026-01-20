Aspo Plc Stock Exchange Release January 20, 2026 at 16.30 EET

Aspo’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board’s proposals to the Annual General Meeting 2026

The Shareholders' Nomination Board of Aspo Plc presents the following proposals to the Annual General Meeting to be held on April 17, 2026. The proposals will be included in the notice to the Annual General Meeting to be published at a later date.

Proposal on the composition of the Board of Directors

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Aspo Plc proposes that the Board of Directors will have seven members.

The Nomination Board proposes that Patricia Allam, Annika Ekman, Tapio Kolunsarka, Mikael Laine, Kaarina Ståhlberg, Tatu Vehmas and Heikki Westerlund, all current members of the company's Board of Directors, be re-elected as members of the Board.

The proposed Board members have all given their consent to being elected. The Board elects a Chairman and a Vice Chairman from among its members. The proposed persons have informed the company that if they are elected, they will elect Heikki Westerlund as Chairman of the Board, and Mikael Laine as the Vice Chairman of the Board.

Proposed members of the Board of Directors are independent from the Company and its significant shareholders, excluding Patricia Allam and Tatu Vehmas, who are considered to be dependent on the significant shareholders of the Company.

Proposal on the remuneration of the Board of Directors

The Nomination Board proposes that the monthly fees of the board members remain unchanged:

- Members: EUR 3,000 per month

- Vice Chairman: EUR 4,400 per month

- Chairman: EUR 6,000 per month

The Nomination Board proposes that the meeting fees paid to members of the Committees are EUR 800 per committee meeting and the meeting fee of the Chairmen of the Committees EUR 1,200 per meeting. If the Chairman of the Committee is also the Chairman or the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Nomination Board proposes that the fee paid to the Chairman of the Committee is the same as that paid to members of the Committee. Board members having a full-time position in an Aspo Group company are not paid a fee.

Composition of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board

The Nomination Board of Aspo Plc’s shareholders consists of the representatives of the four largest shareholders. The following representatives of the largest shareholders were members of the Nomination Board which prepared proposals for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2026: Roberto Lencioni, Chairman (Vehmas family, including AEV Capital Holding Oy); Gustav Nyberg (Nyberg family, including Oy Havsudden Ab); Pekka Pajamo, (Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company); and Karoliina Lindroos (Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company). In addition, Heikki Westerlund, Chairman of Aspo Board of Directors, has acted as an expert member of the Nomination Board.



