Information on the voting rights attached to the shares issued by AB Akola Group

Considering that in December 2025 AB Akola Group entered into agreements for the transfer of 31,655 treasury shares to employees, and that all such transfers have been recorded in the securities accounts, the number of treasury shares held by AB Akola Group has decreased to 565,007 shares (this represents 0.34% of the total number of shares issued by the Company). As a result, the number of voting rights used to calculate the quorum of the AB Akola Group General Meeting of Shareholders has changed.

Information on the issued shares of AB Akola Group:

Type of shares Ordinary registered shares ISIN code LT0000128092 Nominal value of 1 share, EUR 0.29 Number of shares, units 167,170,481 Authorised capital, EUR 48,479,439.49 Number of votes granted by all issued shares, units 565,007 Number of votes calculating the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders * 166,605,474

*According to Article 27 (4) of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, the Company’s acquired own shares do not grant voting rights and are therefore excluded when determining the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders.

For more information:

Mažvydas Šileika

Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at AB Akola Group

E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt

Mob. +370 619 19 403