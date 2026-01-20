Aerospace Insurance Managers and HDI Strengthen U.S. Market Position with California Expansion

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerospace Insurance Managers (AIM) and HDI Global Insurance Company, the U.S. subsidiary of international Corporate & Specialty insurer HDI Global (HDI), have announced an expansion of capacity and product offerings for general aviation coverage in California.

A leading aviation MGA, AIM is supported by HDI’s A+ rated capacity. Now licensed to provide aviation coverage in California, AIM and HDI are pleased to further strengthen their position in the U.S. market and offer innovative coverage for aircraft hull, aircraft and airport liability, with a focus on small aircraft flown for pleasure or business, as well as hangar owners, FBO operators, private and municipal airports, and flight school and charter operators for one of the largest aviation markets in the country.

AIM entered a strategic partnership with HDI in June 2024. With their expansion into California, AIM will now write business in 48 states in collaboration with more than 150 brokers and agents nationwide.

“Our continued partnership with AIM fits perfectly into our U.S. market strategy. As a trusted partner in transformation, we are expanding our coverage footprint and are offering clients holistic, innovative solutions to meet their evolving insurance needs,” says Marco Hensel, Chief Underwriting Officer, HDI Global Insurance Company.

“Entering in California allows AIM to directly support one of the largest and most active aviation markets in the country,” says Randy Kasen, Vice President, Business Development and Operations, Aerospace Insurance Managers. “It strengthens our ability to serve existing brokers and agents, respond quickly to local needs, and deliver consistent underwriting support across the region. This launch expands our national footprint and reinforces our long-term commitment to the aviation community.”

Brokers and agents interested in how AIM can assist with aviation placements may reach out to Randy Kasen at Rkasen@aerospaceim.com. The underwriting team is ready to review new submissions at AIMquotes@aerospaceim.com.

About Aerospace Insurance Managers

Aerospace Insurance Managers (AIM) provides comprehensive insurance solutions supporting a broad range of general aviation operations across 48 states. AIM underwrites coverage for private and commercially operated general aviation aircraft, public and private airports, Fixed Base Operators (FBOs), and a wide variety of aviation-related businesses nationwide.

Founded in 1997, AIM is led by a 16-person team under the leadership of Randy Kasen, Vice President of Business Development & Operations, and Sean Kelley, Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer, delivering responsive, experience-driven underwriting solutions to agency partners across the country.

As of July 1, 2025, Aerospace Insurance Managers was acquired by Bishop Street Underwriters - further strengthening AIM’s capabilities and reinforcing its long-term commitment to innovation, stability, and continued growth.

About HDI Global

Corporate & Specialty lines insurer HDI Global (HDI) meets the needs of SMEs, industrial companies, middle-market and corporate clients with bespoke insurance solutions. In addition to HDI's prominent position in the German and broader European market, the company has access to its own worldwide HDI Global Network covering more than 175 countries through foreign branch offices, subsidiaries, affiliated companies, and network partners. Acting as the preferred Partner in Transformation, HDI Global leads roughly 5,300 International Programmes and offers its multinational client’s compliant coverage worldwide.

In the United States, HDI operates through its three (3) wholly owned subsidiaries, HDI Global Insurance Company, a commercial property and casualty insurer headquartered in Chicago, IL and licensed in all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, HDI Global Select Insurance Company, a commercial property and casualty insurer licensed in Washington D.C., and in all US states with the exception of Rhode Island, and HDI Specialty Insurance Company, an Illinois domestic surplus lines insurer who provides both primary and excess coverage to specialized industries and is also authorized to write business nationwide.

HDI Global is comprised of all risk carriers that represent the Corporate & Specialty Division of the Talanx Group and has been a leading insurer for decades. In 2024, more than 5,000 employees in this division generated approximately EUR 10 billion in gross insurance revenue (according to IFRS 17).

The rating agency Standard & Poor’s has assigned the Talanx Primary Group a financial strength rating of AA-/stable (very strong) and AM Best has assigned the A+/stable (superior) rating. Talanx AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the MDAX index.

For media enquiries please contact:

Randy Kasen

Tel.: +1 972 528 6936 E-Mail: rkasen@aerospaceim.com



