Methyl Cellulose Market worth $5.88 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.0%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Methyl Cellulose Market size is valued at USD 3.64 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.88 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Methyl cellulose is a chemically modified derivative of natural cellulose that is formed by replacing part of the hydroxyl groups in the cellulose chain with methyl groups. This modification profoundly alters its behavior, making it soluble in cold water and capable of producing clear, stable, gel-like solutions. Unlike many other polymers, methyl cellulose undergoes thermal gelation, which means it thickens or forms a gel when heated and then returns to a liquid condition when cooled. It is also non-toxic, biodegradable, and chemically stable, making it ideal for applications requiring safety, dependability, and environmental compatibility. Its versatility to function as a thickener, binder, emulsifier, and lubricant enables it to be used in a variety of compositions across industries.

List of Key Players in Methyl Cellulose Market:

Dow Chemical Company (US) Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan) Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (US) Nouryon Chemicals Holding B.V. (Netherlands) Shandong Head Co., Ltd. (China) Hubei Jiahua Cellulose Co., Ltd. (China)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Methyl Cellulose Market:

Drivers: Rising demand from pharmaceutical applications Restraint: High production and raw material costs Opportunity: Expanding infrastructure projects in emerging economies Challenge: Competition from lower-cost alternatives

Key Findings of the Study:

The methyl cellulose market size is valued at USD 3.64 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.88 billion by 2030, projecting a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

The pharmaceutical segment is projected to be the fastest-growing application in the overall methyl cellulose market.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to be the second-fastest-growing market for methyl cellulose globally.

The methyl cellulose market has been segmented based on application and region. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into construction, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and personal care.

The global methyl cellulose market is expanding rapidly due to increased demand in construction, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, personal care, and industrial applications. Rapid urbanization and infrastructure expansion in the construction sector are increasing the demand for high-performance additives that improve the workability, water retention, and durability of cement mortars, tile adhesives, and plasters, all of which require methyl cellulose. The pharmaceutical industry is also increasing the usage of methyl cellulose as a safe, effective binder and controlled-release ingredient in tablets and ophthalmic preparations. Meanwhile, increased consumption of processed and convenience foods is driving the demand for methyl cellulose as a stabilizer, thickener, and texture enhancer. It is increasingly employed in cosmetics and hygiene products due to its non-toxic, film-forming, and viscosity-modifying qualities. Industries are transitioning toward biodegradable and environmentally friendly substances, which aids acceptance as methyl cellulose is sourced from natural cellulose and has a favorable sustainability profile. These factors are driving extensive adoption across numerous industries, resulting in strong market growth.

Based on application, the construction segment accounted for the largest share of the global methyl cellulose market in 2024. Methyl cellulose plays an important functional role in a wide range of construction materials and advanced building technologies. It is a necessary addition in cement-based mortars, tile adhesives, plasters, renders, gypsum products, grouts, putties, and self-leveling compounds. Methyl cellulose improves workability, provides adequate water retention, and stabilizes combinations. In dry-mix mortars, which are increasingly utilized globally for consistent quality and simplicity of application, methyl cellulose helps manage viscosity, prevents component segregation, and increases adhesion, allowing workers to create smooth, uniform finishes. Methyl cellulose's capacity to reduce water loss is especially significant in hot or dry conditions, where rapid evaporation can degrade cement hydration and cause fissures. As construction standards evolve toward higher performance, better durability, and faster installation, methyl cellulose enables improved open time, slip resistance, sag resistance, and overall application efficiency.

By region, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest methyl cellulose market in 2024, owing to rapid urbanization, large-scale infrastructure development, and increased building activity in major economies such as China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. These countries are seeing a tremendous increase in residential housing, commercial buildings, transit infrastructure, and industrial facilities, all of which necessitate high-performance construction materials with methyl cellulose as an important ingredient. The region's general transition toward dry-mix mortars, advanced tile adhesives, and gypsum-based products drives the demand for methyl cellulose, which serves important functions such as water retention, viscosity control, adhesion improvement, and workability enhancement. Asia Pacific hosts a large and fast-growing pharmaceutical and food processing industry, both of which rely on methyl cellulose as a stabilizer, binder, and functional ingredient. The existence of major cellulose ether manufacturers, cost-effective raw materials, and rising production capacity all contribute to robust regional supply and lower manufacturing costs. Combined with increased disposable incomes, urbanization, and government-led infrastructure spending, Asia Pacific remains the primary driver of methyl cellulose consumption globally.

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

The Dow Chemical Company is a global materials science company that serves industries such as construction, packaging, consumer goods, infrastructure, and industrial manufacturing. The company offers a diverse range of specialized chemicals, polymers, coatings, and performance materials, backed by cutting-edge R&D and large-scale worldwide manufacturing capabilities. Dow is a major producer of cellulose ethers, such as methyl cellulose and hydroxypropyl methyl cellulose, under its specialty additives sector.

