Johnson Fistel, PLLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Long-Term Shareholders of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (ANRO), Atkore Inc. (ATKR), Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL), and Fly-E Group, Inc. (FLYE)

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of current, long-term shareholders of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE: ANRO), Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR), Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL), and Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLYE) against certain of their officers and directors for alleged breaches of fiduciary duty. Shareholders who have held shares continuously since prior to the dates listed below may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court-approved incentive award, all at no cost to them.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE: ANRO)

If you have held Alto Neuroscience shares continuously since prior to February 2, 2024, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Alto Neuroscience, including improvements to internal controls, transparency, and executive oversight. To learn more, visit:

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed federal securities class action complaint alleges that Alto Neuroscience and certain of its officers made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts concerning the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants misrepresented and overstated the effectiveness of Alto’s lead drug candidate, ALTO-100, in treating major depressive disorder, and overstated the drug’s clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects. As a result of these alleged misstatements and omissions, statements made in the company’s offering documents and public disclosures were materially misleading. When the alleged truth regarding ALTO-100’s efficacy and prospects was revealed, investors suffered losses.

What You Can Do Now:

Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR)

If you have held Atkore shares continuously since prior to August 2, 2022, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Atkore, including improvements to internal controls, transparency, and executive oversight. To learn more, visit:

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that Atkore and certain of its executives made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding the company’s pricing practices. The complaint asserts that Atkore allegedly participated in, or benefited from, an unlawful anticompetitive pricing scheme involving PVC pipe products, including through industry pricing mechanisms, which artificially inflated prices and financial results. According to the complaint, Defendants failed to disclose the true nature and sustainability of these pricing practices and the associated legal and regulatory risks. When these risks allegedly materialized and pricing dynamics changed, Atkore’s stock price declined, harming investors.

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL)

If you have held Replimune shares continuously since prior to November 22, 2024, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Replimune, including improvements to internal controls, transparency, and executive oversight. To learn more, visit:

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that during the class period, Replimune and certain of its officers made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants recklessly overstated the prospects of Replimune’s IGNYTE clinical trial despite known or knowable deficiencies, which ultimately resulted in the FDA determining that the IGNYTE trial was inadequate and not well-controlled. As a result, Defendants’ public statements regarding Replimune’s clinical development program and future prospects were allegedly false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLYE)

If you have held Fly-E Group shares continuously since prior to July 15, 2025, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Fly-E Group, including improvements to internal controls, transparency, and executive oversight. To learn more, visit:

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that Fly-E Group and certain of its officers made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts concerning the safety of the company’s lithium-battery technology used in its electric mobility products. According to the complaint, Defendants downplayed or concealed battery-related safety risks while issuing optimistic statements about the company’s growth, operations, and revenue prospects. When information regarding these alleged safety issues and their impact on Fly-E’s business became known, the company’s stock price declined, causing losses to investors.

