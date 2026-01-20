TeaPot Introduces New Rosin-Infused Blueberry Chamomile Iced Tea

Toronto, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeaPot, the award-winning1 cannabis-infused iced tea brand from The Boston Beer Company’s Canadian-based subsidiary (BBCCC, Inc.), announces a new, evening addition to its rosin-infused lineup: TeaPot Blueberry Chamomile with 10mg of rosin THC.

TeaPot’s new Blueberry Chamomile is a non-carbonated iced tea made with real chamomile and natural blueberry flavour. The beverage is infused with 10mg of THC sourced from rosin, a full-spectrum cannabis extract derived without the use of chemical solvents.

“TeaPot Rosin-Infused Blueberry Chamomile is a full-spectrum iced tea that’s low in sugar and naturally caffeine-free. It’s crafted for those looking to unwind into the evening,” said Paul Weaver, Boston Beer’s head of cannabis, who is based in Toronto.

TeaPot Blueberry Chamomile

TeaPot Blueberry Chamomile is meticulously crafted in Canada with:

10mg of THC

Solventless rosin extract

Real chamomile tea

Caffeine-free

35 calories

7g of sugar

Natural blueberry flavour

Where to Find TeaPot

TeaPot is available at select Canadian dispensaries and online retailers nationwide. For detailed TeaPot availability information, visit https://drinkteapot.com/find-us/.

For more information about TeaPot, visit http://www.drinkteapot.com and follow @DrinkTeaPot on Instagram.

About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we've learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative "beyond beer" products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Samuel Adams. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio.

In 2021, Boston Beer established a Canadian-based subsidiary (BBCCC, Inc.) to serve as a dedicated research and innovation hub focused on non-alcoholic cannabis beverages. For more information, please visit our website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites. Please enjoy responsibly.

1 Kind Magazine named TeaPot “Beverage Brand of the Year” in October 2025 survey of more than 300 Canadian budtenders.