UPDATE - Sciens Building Solutions Announces Eighth Florida Acquisition

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sciens Building Solutions (“Sciens”) today announced it has welcomed Pembroke Pines, Florida-based Southern Fire Control to its growing portfolio of companies in the United States.

Sciens established its Florida presence in September 2016 with its very first acquisition of WSA Systems in Boca Raton. The company has since added locations across the entire state, including Jacksonville, Tampa, Pompano Beach, Orlando, and Miami – giving the company the ability to serve customers all over Florida. With the addition of Southern Fire Control, Sciens will employ nearly 600 employees in the state.

“Southern Fire Control’s 30 plus years of experience brings to Sciens a trusted and well-respected reputation in all things fire sprinkler safety,” said Chris Johnson, President. “We are known for our solid reputation built on reliable and expert service – something we take great pride in – and that is why we felt Sciens was the right partner for us. We feel confident that being part of this larger organization will benefit our business, our customers and our employees, all of which are top priorities to us.”

Established in 1990, Southern Fire Control is a full service fire sprinkler contractor serving all of South Florida, providing high quality fire protection products and services with a focus on customer satisfaction. Owned and operated by military Veterans, they focus on verticals such as K-12/higher education, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, and multi-family housing. They are members of the National Fire Protection Association, Construction Association of South Florida and Associates Builders and Contractors Associations.

“The state of Florida is very near and dear to the heart of Sciens, given that we were first established there nearly 10 years ago with our initial acquisition in Boca Raton,” said Terry Heath, Sciens’ CEO. "We’re proud and fortunate to have experienced such exponential growth in the beautiful Sunshine State and the addition of Southern Fire Control further expands our offerings in South Florida and beyond. With now eight Sciens locations in the state, our valued customers can enjoy the full offerings of our Sciens Service Suite (S3). We continue to seek other great companies across the country to join our fun journey.”

About Sciens Building Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by The Carlyle Group, Sciens Building Solutions is a fire and life safety company focused on protecting lives and reducing business risk. This includes the design, installation, and provision of maintenance and inspection services for fire detection, fire sprinkler and security systems across a variety of commercial vertical markets. For more information, please visit: www.sciensbuildingsolutions.com.

About Southern Fire Control

In 1990, Southern Fire Control, Inc., opened its doors to provide South Florida high quality fire protection products and services with a focus on customer satisfaction. They are a full service fire sprinkler contractor serving all of South Florida and proud members of the National Fire Protection Association, Construction Association of South Florida and Associates Builders and Contractors Associations. For more information, please visit: https://southernfirecontrol.com/websfc/.

