Northland Acquires Full Rights to Denny’s Canada, Reinforcing Commitment to Growth and Canadian Guests

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Properties is proud to announce the acquisition of the trademarks, intellectual property, and exclusive rights to the Denny’s brand in Canada, marking a significant milestone in our 35-year partnership with this iconic brand. This transaction follows Northland Properties’ longstanding role as Denny’s Master Franchisor in Canada and underscores our confidence in the brand’s future.

Denny’s Canada is a trusted, modern diner with deep roots in Canadian communities. With a national footprint of 85 restaurants across the country, including 57 Northland Properties owned locations and 28 franchised restaurants, the brand collectively employs more than 3,500 Canadians coast to coast. For decades, Denny’s has been a go-to destination for Canadians seeking comfort food, warm hospitality, and a welcoming environment.

As part of the same transaction, Northland Properties has also taken an equity position in Denny’s Inc., reinforcing our alignment with the brand globally and our commitment to its long-term success. This strategic move ensures that Northland remains deeply connected to the global vision of Denny’s while tailoring its approach to meet the unique needs of Canadian guests.





Tom Gaglardi, Chief Executive Officer of Northland Properties, shared, “Northland has been passionate about the Denny’s brand for decades, and this acquisition reflects our confidence in its future. By securing full rights in Canada, we have the flexibility to make decisions that best serve Canadian guests and ensure the brand continues to thrive in communities across the country.”

“This acquisition represents an exciting opportunity for Northland to accelerate growth and strengthen Denny’s relevance with Canadian guests,” added Alan Howie, President and Chief Operating Officer of Northland Restaurant Group, “With full brand control in Canada, we can invest meaningfully in menu innovation, restaurant development, and our people, while preserving the heritage that Canadians know and love.”





Northland Properties’ intent is clear: to responsibly grow Denny’s presence across the country while ensuring stability and continuity for franchisees, employees, and guests. By having the latitude to make Canadian-centric decisions, Northland is well positioned to deliver what matters most to Canadian guests, quality dining experiences, innovative offerings, and exceptional service.





About Denny’s Canada

Acquired in 1990 by Northland Properties Corporation, Northland Properties Corp DBA Denny’s (Denny’s Canada) is one of the best-known hospitality brands under the Canadian and family-owned organization, alongside Chop Steakhouse & Bar, Grouse Mountain Resort, Moxies, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Sandman Hotel Group, and The Sutton Place Hotels.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Northland Properties Corp DBA Denny’s (Denny’s Canada) is responsible for operating and franchising 85 restaurants nationally. ‘Canada’s Diner’ has a well-deserved reputation for guest satisfaction, committed to serving a diverse menu of high-quality food at a great price.More information can be found at www.dennys.ca or on social @dennyscanada.

