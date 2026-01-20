Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Yttrium Trichloride-90 Y (CAS 39271-65-3) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Yttrium trichloride-90 Y provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Yttrium trichloride-90 Y market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Yttrium trichloride-90 Y.



The Yttrium trichloride-90 Y global market report covers the following key points:

Yttrium trichloride-90 Y description, applications and related patterns

Yttrium trichloride-90 Y market drivers and challenges

Yttrium trichloride-90 Y manufacturers and distributors

Yttrium trichloride-90 Y prices

Yttrium trichloride-90 Y end-users

Yttrium trichloride-90 Y downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Yttrium trichloride-90 Y market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Yttrium trichloride-90 Y market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Yttrium trichloride-90 Y market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Yttrium trichloride-90 Y market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. YTTRIUM TRICHLORIDE-90 Y

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. YTTRIUM TRICHLORIDE-90 Y APPLICATIONS



3. YTTRIUM TRICHLORIDE-90 Y MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. YTTRIUM TRICHLORIDE-90 Y PATENTS



5. YTTRIUM TRICHLORIDE-90 Y WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Yttrium trichloride-90 Y market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Yttrium trichloride-90 Y supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Yttrium trichloride-90 Y market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF YTTRIUM TRICHLORIDE-90 Y

6.1. Yttrium trichloride-90 Y manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Yttrium trichloride-90 Y manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Yttrium trichloride-90 Y manufacturers in North America

6.4. Yttrium trichloride-90 Y manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF YTTRIUM TRICHLORIDE-90 Y

7.1. Yttrium trichloride-90 Y suppliers in Europe

7.2. Yttrium trichloride-90 Y suppliers in Asia

7.3. Yttrium trichloride-90 Y suppliers in North America

7.4. Yttrium trichloride-90 Y suppliers in RoW



8. YTTRIUM TRICHLORIDE-90 Y WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Yttrium trichloride-90 Y market

8.2. Yttrium trichloride-90 Y supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Yttrium trichloride-90 Y market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. YTTRIUM TRICHLORIDE-90 Y MARKET PRICES

9.1. Yttrium trichloride-90 Y prices in Europe

9.2. Yttrium trichloride-90 Y prices in Asia

9.3. Yttrium trichloride-90 Y prices in North America

9.4. Yttrium trichloride-90 Y prices in RoW



10. YTTRIUM TRICHLORIDE-90 Y END-USE SECTOR



