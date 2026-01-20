OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20.01.2026 AT 16.45, CHANGES IN COMPANY’S OWN SHARES





Change in the holding of Oma Savings Bank Plc’s own shares

On 20 January 2026, a total of 17,326 shares in Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or Company) have been returned free of consideration to OmaSp according to the terms and conditions of the share-based incentive scheme 2022-2023.

Including the returned shares, OmaSp now holds a total of 149,526 own shares in treasury.





Oma Savings Bank Plc





For more information:

Sarianna Liiri, Chief Financial Officer, tel. +358 40 835 6712, sarianna.liiri@omasp.fi

Pirjetta Soikkeli, Chief Communications Officer, tel. +358 40 750 0093, pirjetta.soikkeli@omasp.fi





DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is the fastest growing in the Nordic countries and Finland’s most profitable bank. About 600 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 45 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.