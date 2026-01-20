Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rhenium Pentacarbonyl Iodide (CAS 13821-00-6) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Rhenium pentacarbonyl iodide provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Rhenium pentacarbonyl iodide market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Rhenium pentacarbonyl iodide.



The Rhenium pentacarbonyl iodide global market report covers the following key points:

Rhenium pentacarbonyl iodide description, applications and related patterns

Rhenium pentacarbonyl iodide market drivers and challenges

Rhenium pentacarbonyl iodide manufacturers and distributors

Rhenium pentacarbonyl iodide prices

Rhenium pentacarbonyl iodide end-users

Rhenium pentacarbonyl iodide downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Rhenium pentacarbonyl iodide market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Rhenium pentacarbonyl iodide market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Rhenium pentacarbonyl iodide market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Rhenium pentacarbonyl iodide market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. RHENIUM PENTACARBONYL IODIDE

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. RHENIUM PENTACARBONYL IODIDE APPLICATIONS



3. RHENIUM PENTACARBONYL IODIDE MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. RHENIUM PENTACARBONYL IODIDE PATENTS



5. RHENIUM PENTACARBONYL IODIDE WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Rhenium pentacarbonyl iodide market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Rhenium pentacarbonyl iodide supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Rhenium pentacarbonyl iodide market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF RHENIUM PENTACARBONYL IODIDE

6.1. Rhenium pentacarbonyl iodide manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Rhenium pentacarbonyl iodide manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Rhenium pentacarbonyl iodide manufacturers in North America

6.4. Rhenium pentacarbonyl iodide manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF RHENIUM PENTACARBONYL IODIDE

7.1. Rhenium pentacarbonyl iodide suppliers in Europe

7.2. Rhenium pentacarbonyl iodide suppliers in Asia

7.3. Rhenium pentacarbonyl iodide suppliers in North America

7.4. Rhenium pentacarbonyl iodide suppliers in RoW



8. RHENIUM PENTACARBONYL IODIDE WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Rhenium pentacarbonyl iodide market

8.2. Rhenium pentacarbonyl iodide supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Rhenium pentacarbonyl iodide market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. RHENIUM PENTACARBONYL IODIDE MARKET PRICES

9.1. Rhenium pentacarbonyl iodide prices in Europe

9.2. Rhenium pentacarbonyl iodide prices in Asia

9.3. Rhenium pentacarbonyl iodide prices in North America

9.4. Rhenium pentacarbonyl iodide prices in RoW



10. RHENIUM PENTACARBONYL IODIDE END-USE SECTOR



