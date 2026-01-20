WEEX Partners with LALIGA to Expand Global Reach and Integrate Crypto into Mainstream Sports Culture





SINGAPORE, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LALIGA has entered into a new partnership with WEEX , appointing the platform as official regional partner of LALIGA in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The agreement brings WEEX into LALIGA’s network of regional collaborators and opens the door to new ways of engaging both fans and traders during the season.

Andrew Weiner, COO of WEEX, commented:

"Our partnership with LALIGA is a culmination of shared values. "The Power of Our Futbol" is the perfect reflection of The Power of Our Crypto Community.

LALIGA, like crypto, is home to the greatest talents of the past, present, and future - the players, the traders... the creators, and the buidl 'rs.

We look forward to delivering memorable experiences with both audiences in support of this outstanding partnership."

WEEX x LALIGA —Through its Official Regional Partnership with LALIGA in Taiwan and Hongkong— one of the world’s most influential and globally recognized football leagues — WEEX, a leading global crypto exchange serving over 6.2 million users, aims to embed digital asset trading into mainstream cultural experiences across sports, entertainment, and lifestyle, engaging a broader global user base. By lowering barriers to adoption and emphasizing long-term user growth, WEEX leverages LALIGA’s global sporting influence and deeply rooted fan culture to drive localized engagement in key markets, creating culturally relevant and emotionally resonant brand experiences through regional campaigns, fan interactions, and community-driven initiatives. Whether on the pitch or in the market, WEEX encourages participants to fully commit, compete with purpose, and embrace both the thrill and challenge of the journey — the joy of competition is as important as victory.

WEEX’s partnership with LALIGA aims to build global authority, sustainable brand equity, and deep regional engagement through a long-term strategic collaboration that goes far beyond brand exposure. Rooted in a shared belief that true success comes from full commitment — not only to winning, but to the joy and challenge of competition itself — the partnership leverages LALIGA’s unparalleled reach and passionate fan communities to embed WEEX into moments of peak attention across match-day content, offline activations, and localized initiatives. In doing so, WEEX reinforces its position as a professional, security-first, and innovation-driven trading platform built to perform under real market pressure, while translating elite sporting influence into culturally resonant, future-facing financial narratives that convert global recognition into local market leadership and expand LALIGA’s digital and financial ecosystem to new audiences worldwide.

Jorge de la Vega, Managing Director of LALIGA, commented on this alliance: “This partnership with WEEX strengthens LALIGA’s strategy of working with global brands that share our commitment to innovation and to connecting with new audiences. The agreement allows us to continue exploring emerging territories from a responsible and forward-looking perspective, leveraging the strength of our ecosystem and LALIGA’s unique ability to deliver relevant, high-impact experiences on an international scale”.

About WEEX & LALIGA

Established in 2018, WEEX empowers over 6.2 million users in 150+ countries with secure, liquid, and easy-to-use crypto trading. With 2,000+ pairs and up to 400× futures leverage, WEEX delivers a professional-grade experience for every trader.

LALIGA is the largest football ecosystem in the world. It is a private sports association, made up of 20 football clubs/SADs in LALIGA EA SPORTS and 22 in LALIGA HYPERMOTION, and is responsible for the organization of professional and national football competitions. It has over 240 million followers on social networks globally, across 16 platforms and in 20 different languages; and has the most extensive international network of any sports property, through which it is present in 41 countries and 11 offices, with headquarters in Madrid (Spain). The association is socially active through its Foundation and is the first professional football league in the world with a competition for players with intellectual disabilities: LALIGA GENUINE

Media Contact:

Ruth Ai

ruth@weexglobal.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by the sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2de1d3c8-d989-4f7b-87a8-0b5410438c78