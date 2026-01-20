Oxycodone (CAS 76-42-6) Industry Research Report 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oxycodone (CAS 76-42-6) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Oxycodone provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Oxycodone market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Oxycodone.



The Oxycodone global market report covers the following key points:

Oxycodone description, applications and related patterns

Oxycodone market drivers and challenges

Oxycodone manufacturers and distributors

Oxycodone prices

Oxycodone end-users

Oxycodone downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Oxycodone market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Oxycodone market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Oxycodone market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Oxycodone market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. OXYCODONE

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. OXYCODONE APPLICATIONS



3. OXYCODONE MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. OXYCODONE PATENTS



5. OXYCODONE WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Oxycodone market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Oxycodone supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Oxycodone market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF OXYCODONE

6.1. Oxycodone manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Oxycodone manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Oxycodone manufacturers in North America

6.4. Oxycodone manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF OXYCODONE

7.1. Oxycodone suppliers in Europe

7.2. Oxycodone suppliers in Asia

7.3. Oxycodone suppliers in North America

7.4. Oxycodone suppliers in RoW



8. OXYCODONE WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Oxycodone market

8.2. Oxycodone supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Oxycodone market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. OXYCODONE MARKET PRICES

9.1. Oxycodone prices in Europe

9.2. Oxycodone prices in Asia

9.3. Oxycodone prices in North America

9.4. Oxycodone prices in RoW



10. OXYCODONE END-USE SECTOR



