Elf Labs Signs All-Star Voice Talent for Debut Animated Series “RoboStars”

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elf Labs today announced the addition of acclaimed voice talent to “RoboStars”™, the company’s first-ever original animated series created entirely in-house using its own intellectual property.

Veteran voice actor Mike Pollock, widely recognized as the voice of Dr. Eggman in “Sonic the Hedgehog,” will voice Robo Pinocchio. Veronica Taylor, best known as the voice of Ash Ketchum in “Pokémon,” will voice Robo Cinderella.

Produced by Elf Labs, “Robo Stars”™ is set to premiere later this year on Elf+, the company’s owned distribution platform.

“RoboStars” follows a group of perfectly programmed characters whose world is disrupted when a system failure sparks unexpected self-awareness. As the RoboStars venture beyond their preloaded reality, they discover that happiness is not engineered but earned through choice, connection and growth.

“This series reflects how we are building long-term value,” said David Phillips, CEO of Elf Labs. “We are combining iconic characters, proven creative talent and full ownership of the IP. As the industry places increasing value on scalable character franchises, that alignment puts Elf Labs in a strong position.”

Legendary comic artist Walter A. McDaniel, whose work includes “X-Men,” “Deadpool,” “Spider-Man,” and “Wolverine,” is overseeing production and casting. Emmy-nominated writer and director Mike de Seve is writing the series. De Seve’s credits include “Madagascar,” “Shrek 2,” “Monsters vs. Aliens,” “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America,” “Sesame Street” and “Saturday Night Live.”

Elf Labs’ original content slate includes three greenlit animated franchises: “RoboStars,” “Sparkle Princess”™ and “Lil’ Princess”™, each built from the company’s owned IP library. Elf Labs owns more than 500 historic trademarks and copyrights, including globally recognized characters such as Cinderella, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, Rapunzel and Belle, which it is reimagining for modern, digital-first audiences.

As major studios and technology companies spend billions to acquire and secure character IP, Elf Labs enters the market with full ownership of its assets and a vertically integrated model spanning content, technology and distribution. In addition to animated series, the company is developing interactive worlds, AI-powered toys, mobile apps, immersive augmented- and virtual-reality experiences, and consumer products licensed in more than 30 countries.

Elf Labs plans to debut its original content through its vertically integrated ecosystem, including the upcoming Elf+ streaming service and Elf Mobile wireless network. Elf+ will support interactive programming across more than 200 million connected TVs, with future integrations spanning gaming, augmented reality and virtual experiences.

About Elf Labs:

Elf Labs is a next-generation, technology-powered IP and entertainment studio and distribution company that creates high-value intellectual property franchises. The company owns a vast catalogue of iconic IP, including the Junior Elf book portfolio, and characters such as Cinderella, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, Rapunzel, and more. Through their mastery of storytelling and world-building, and their use of a revolutionary tech stack, Elf Labs is creating a new wave of interactive, next-gen entertainment and immersive play.