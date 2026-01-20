Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nefopam (CAS 13669-70-0) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Nefopam provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Nefopam market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Nefopam.



The Nefopam global market report covers the following key points:

Nefopam description, applications and related patterns

Nefopam market drivers and challenges

Nefopam manufacturers and distributors

Nefopam prices

Nefopam end-users

Nefopam downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Nefopam market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Nefopam market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Nefopam market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Nefopam market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. NEFOPAM

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. NEFOPAM APPLICATIONS



3. NEFOPAM MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. NEFOPAM PATENTS



5. NEFOPAM WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Nefopam market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Nefopam supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Nefopam market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF NEFOPAM

6.1. Nefopam manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Nefopam manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Nefopam manufacturers in North America

6.4. Nefopam manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF NEFOPAM

7.1. Nefopam suppliers in Europe

7.2. Nefopam suppliers in Asia

7.3. Nefopam suppliers in North America

7.4. Nefopam suppliers in RoW



8. NEFOPAM WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Nefopam market

8.2. Nefopam supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Nefopam market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. NEFOPAM MARKET PRICES

9.1. Nefopam prices in Europe

9.2. Nefopam prices in Asia

9.3. Nefopam prices in North America

9.4. Nefopam prices in RoW



10. NEFOPAM END-USE SECTOR



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i38vf0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.