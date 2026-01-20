Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fentanyl (CAS 437-38-7) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Fentanyl provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Fentanyl market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Fentanyl.



The Fentanyl global market report covers the following key points:

Fentanyl description, applications and related patterns

Fentanyl market drivers and challenges

Fentanyl manufacturers and distributors

Fentanyl prices

Fentanyl end-users

Fentanyl downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Fentanyl market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Fentanyl market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Fentanyl market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Fentanyl market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. FENTANYL

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. FENTANYL APPLICATIONS



3. FENTANYL MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. FENTANYL PATENTS



5. FENTANYL WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Fentanyl market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Fentanyl supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Fentanyl market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF FENTANYL

6.1. Fentanyl manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Fentanyl manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Fentanyl manufacturers in North America

6.4. Fentanyl manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF FENTANYL

7.1. Fentanyl suppliers in Europe

7.2. Fentanyl suppliers in Asia

7.3. Fentanyl suppliers in North America

7.4. Fentanyl suppliers in RoW



8. FENTANYL WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Fentanyl market

8.2. Fentanyl supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Fentanyl market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. FENTANYL MARKET PRICES

9.1. Fentanyl prices in Europe

9.2. Fentanyl prices in Asia

9.3. Fentanyl prices in North America

9.4. Fentanyl prices in RoW



10. FENTANYL END-USE SECTOR



