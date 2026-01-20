AI Era Corp. (AERA) Announces Strategic Investment in AITV Technologies Inc. to Launch Next-Gen "AITV Channels" Fueled by UFilm.ai

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Era Corp. (OTC: AERA), the AI agent IP and movie investment and licensing firm, today announced a strategic investment in AITV Technologies Inc., a pioneer in AI-driven media streaming solutions. This partnership will accelerate the rollout of AITV Channels, a revolutionary streaming ecosystem powered by AERA’s proprietary generative AI engines, UFilm.ai.





This investment marks a major milestone in the convergence of Artificial Intelligence and entertainment. By integrating the content generation capabilities of UFilm AI ecosystem and the distribution framework of Ufilm.ai into AITV’s interactive network, the companies aim to disrupt the traditional broadcast model, offering "Always-On" AI-curated channels that adapt to viewer preferences in real-time.

The Synergy: AITV Channels Powered by UFilm.ai

AITV Technologies Inc. will leverage the capital and technology license to deploy "AITV Channels," utilizing the following core technologies:

UFilm.ai (The Engine): AERA’s advanced generative AI capable of automating storyboard generation, editing, and video production. This engine will serve as the "creative heartbeat" of AITV, enabling the rapid production of high-quality, serialized content at a fraction of traditional costs.

AERA’s advanced generative AI capable of automating storyboard generation, editing, and video production. This engine will serve as the "creative heartbeat" of AITV, enabling the rapid production of high-quality, serialized content at a fraction of traditional costs. Uflix.ai (The Platform): The AI-driven distribution layer that ensures seamless delivery.

The AI-driven distribution layer that ensures seamless delivery. AITV Channels (The Network): The consumer-facing destination where viewers experience interactive, AI-personalized television. These channels will move beyond static playlists, offering dynamic content streams that "learn" and evolve.





Executive Quotes

Chiyuan Deng, Chief Executive Officer of AI Era Corp. (AERA), stated:

"We are thrilled to invest in AITV Technologies Inc. Their vision for an interactive, AI-first media landscape aligns perfectly with our acquisition of the UFilm.ai and Uflix.ai IP. By fueling AITV Channels with our generative technology, we are not just investing in a company; we are investing in the future of how the world watches, creates, and interacts with TV. This partnership provides the perfect vessel to commercialize our AI assets on a global scale."

Ahmad Moradi, Chairman & Interim CEO of AITV Technologies Inc., commented:

"This investment from AERA validates our mission to redefine the television experience. With the power of UFilm.ai and Uflix.ai, AITV Channels will break the barriers of traditional content creation. We are building a digital media ecosystem where 'TV' is no longer a passive box, but an intelligent, generative partner. We are excited to join forces with AERA to bring this vision to viewers worldwide."





About AI Era Corp.

AI Era Corp. A New York-based intellectual property (IP) owner and lessors firm, focused on acquisitions and development and licensing of various intellectual property. The update January 2026 at a pivotal moment in our evolution into a high-growth, Agentic AI-powered media ecosystem. We have integrated an optimized capital structure, demonstrated profitability, proven recurring revenue streams, and breakthrough AI technology that places studio-grade storytelling tools in the hands of anyone with a smartphone. These partnerships will deliver our AI-generated short drama series and films directly to global audiences, completing the link between creation, distribution, and monetization. The Company owns the IP of AI film and series ecosystems- Ufilm.ai and the IP of Films, NFT (Non-Fungible Token) Movie Mtv Marketplace (MMM), the Company engaged to licensing Films, NFT MMM IP and AI Agent Ufilm AI SaaS. The Company is operations its movie theater and distribution of movies at Mount Kisco, New York. (www.abcinemasny.com). www.ufilm.ai

About AITV Technologies Inc.

AITV Technologies Inc. is a forward-thinking media technology company dedicated to transforming the streaming landscape through Artificial Intelligence. Developer of the "Digital Media Room" concept and AITV Channels, the company focuses on creating interactive, intelligent viewing experiences that merge linear broadcasting with the flexibility of AI.

Visit: www.getaitv.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Information contained in this press release may contain statements about the Company’s future expectations, plans, or prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to changes to the Company’s management team and statements relating to the Company’s transformation, financial and operational performance including the acceleration of revenue and margins, and the Company’s overall strategy. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility of business disruption, competitive uncertainties, and general economic and business conditions in AB International Group markets as well as the other risks detailed in company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AB International Group undertakes no obligation to update any statements in this press release for changes that happen after the date of this release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Charles Tang

AI Era Corp. (OTC: AERA)

X: @ABIntlGroup | Email: corp@abqqs.com | Tel: (852) 2622 2891

Images accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74bda6d9-aed4-4225-9b75-d24601a54c58

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0ce55c3-18c3-431e-92d4-30f95413fd8b