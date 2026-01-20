Changes in the management board of Baltic Horizon Capital AS

Baltic Horizon Capital AS, the management company of Baltic Horizon Fund, hereby informs of changes in the management board.

Edvinas Karbauskas has been proposed for appointment as a member of the management board of Baltic Horizon Capital AS. Edvinas will commence his employment with Baltic Horizon Capital AS starting from 2 February 2026 and, after approval of the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority, will become member of the management board and Co-fund Manager of Baltic Horizon Fund together with Tarmo Karotam, the current Fund Manager.

Edvinas is expected to rejoin the management board, bringing with him valuable continuity and experience as he previously served as a board member of Baltic Horizon Capital AS from January 2023 to June 2024, during which time he held the position of co-fund manager. Since stepping down from the management board, Edvinas has continued his professional career as a CFO and member of the management board at Tech Zity Vilnius Group, where he was responsible for the development of the Tech Zity Vilnius campus in Lithuania. Prior to that, Edvinas worked at EY, providing audit and consulting services.

Baltic Horizon Capital AS will notify once the regulatory approval is obtained.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@baltichorizon.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Baltic Horizon Capital AS.

