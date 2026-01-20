Trends in Curbside-Recyclable Paper Packaging Market

Ottawa, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global curbside-recyclable paper packaging market, valued at USD 2 billion in 2025, is expected to rise to approximately USD 3.42 billion in 2035, based on a report published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research. The market is growing due to rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions and stricter regulations on plastic waste.

Key Technological Shifts

Development of advanced high-strength, lightweight paper materials that match the performance of traditional plastics

Innovations in barrier coatings and biodegradable liners to improve moisture and grease resistance while remaining curbside recyclable

Adoption of digital printing technologies for cost-effective, high-quality branding on paper packaging

Integration of AI and automation in recycling sorting systems to improve paper recovery rates from curbside streams

Use of recycled fiber enhancement technologies that maintain the structural integrity and printability of recycled paper packaging

Exploration of bio-based additives and composites that enhance durability without compromising recyclability

What is Curbside-Recyclable Paper Packaging?

The curbside-recyclable paper packaging market is expanding rapidly as consumers and companies shift toward more environmentally friendly packaging options. Paper-based alternatives are becoming more popular due to growing consumer demand for sustainable products and increased regulatory pressure to reduce plastic waste. The market is expanding thanks to developments in recyclable paper materials and better recycling infrastructure. This trend is especially noticeable in the retail e-commerce and food and beverage industries, looking for environmentally friendly packaging options.

Private Industry Investments for Curbside-Recyclable Paper Packaging:

Amcor launched the AmFiber Performance Paper packaging in North America, which is designed to be curbside recyclable and is primarily used for various consumer goods.

WestRock (now Smurfit Westrock) uses a closed-loop business model for collecting and processing recovered fiber, which is then used to manufacture new paper and packaging products.

Mondi Group emphasizes developing products that are designed to be recyclable as a core part of its sustainability strategy, including a paper-based packaging solution for dishwasher tablets.

Smurfit Kappa invests in innovative paper-based solutions and integrated recycling operations to offer sustainable alternatives to plastic packaging across diverse industries, from e-commerce to food.

International Paper focuses on a vertically integrated value chain, from sustainable forest management to recycling services, producing a wide range of renewable fiber-based packaging solutions like the "Bow Tie Shipper."

Graphic Packaging provides fiber-based consumer packaging solutions, including folding cartons and coated recycled boxboard, and has received grants for its innovations in the field.

Sway is a startup developing compostable, seaweed-based packaging alternatives to traditional plastics, aiming to reduce reliance on non-renewable materials.

Pulpex offers a patented technology for renewable, recyclable fiber-based packaging solutions and licenses it to manufacturers to produce sustainable paper bottles at scale.

Key Trends of the Curbside-Recyclable Paper Packaging Market

"Paperization" and Plastic Substitution: Brands are increasingly replacing plastic films and multi-layer laminates with high-performance, fiber-based alternatives that are easily sorted in existing paper recovery streams. This shift is accelerated by new barrier coating technologies that provide necessary grease and moisture resistance without compromising the package's curbside recyclability.

Brands are increasingly replacing plastic films and multi-layer laminates with high-performance, fiber-based alternatives that are easily sorted in existing paper recovery streams. This shift is accelerated by new barrier coating technologies that provide necessary grease and moisture resistance without compromising the package's curbside recyclability. Mono-Material Simplification: To avoid contamination in recycling centers, the industry is moving toward "single-material" designs where every component, from the outer box to inner inserts, is made from the same paper family. This "recyclable-by-design" approach ensures that 100% of the package can be placed in a single bin, improving both the recovery rate and the purity of the recycled pulp.

To avoid contamination in recycling centers, the industry is moving toward "single-material" designs where every component, from the outer box to inner inserts, is made from the same paper family. This "recyclable-by-design" approach ensures that 100% of the package can be placed in a single bin, improving both the recovery rate and the purity of the recycled pulp. Regulatory-Driven Recyclability: In 2026, legislation like the UK’s modulated extended producer responsibility (EPR) fees and the EU's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation are making recyclability a financial mandate. These frameworks levy lower fees on widely recyclable paper formats while penalizing hard-to-recycle materials, turning sustainable design into a core cost-saving strategy for businesses.





Market Opportunities

Expansion of recyclable paper packaging solutions in emerging markets with growing e-commerce and retail sectors

Development of premium, high-performance paper substrates that replace multi-layer plastics in food and beverage packaging

Partnerships between packaging manufacturers and curbside recycling programs to improve collection and material recovery rates

Innovation in barrier technologies that maintain recyclability while extending product shelf life

Rising demand from consumer brands committed to sustainable packaging and eco-certifications

and eco-certifications Opportunities for recycled fiber upcycling and closed-loop recycling systems to reduce raw material costs and environmental impact

Growth in B2B contracts with major retailers and CPG companies seeking sustainable packaging solutions





More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Segmental Insight

By Product Type

The paper bags segment dominates the curbside-recyclable paper packaging market due to their extensive use in foodservice retail and grocery applications. Their low cost, strong compliance with plastic ban regulations, and ease of recycling through curbside systems make them a popular option for sustainable brands and municipalities.

Corrugated boxes are the fastest-growing product type, driven by the quick growth of logistics, home delivery, and e-commerce services. Their high recyclability strength and cushioning qualities support increasing shipment volumes. Cost effectiveness is increasing thanks to developments in lightweight corrugated designs. Growth is accelerated by the growing demand for sustainable and safe shipping solutions.

By Paper Grade/Material

The kraft paper segment dominates the curbside-recyclable paper packaging market due to its exceptional strength, longevity, and organic appearance, which appeal to customers who care about the environment, as it is both inexpensive and recyclable. It is frequently used in bags, wraps, and outer packaging. Additionally, high-load and moisture-resistant applications work well with kraft paper. It promotes sustainable printing because it works with water-based inks and coatings.

The recycled paperboard segment is the fastest-growing material segment as more post-consumer recycled content is used by brands. The strength, printability, and quality of fiber have all improved due to technological developments. Businesses can achieve ESG and circular economy objectives with the aid of this content. Demand is being supported by consumers' growing preference for packaging that is clearly recyclable.

By End User Industry Type

The food & beverages segment dominates the curbside-recyclable paper packaging market due to fresh food ready-to-eat packaging, and sustainable takeout is becoming increasingly popular. Adoption is being accelerated by laws limiting plastic food packaging. Additionally, paper packaging increases brand trust among customers who care about the environment. Its application in a variety of products is growing thanks to improved barrier coatings.

The e-commerce & shipping segment is the fastest-growing end-user segment, backed by last-mile delivery services and the burgeoning online retail industry. Businesses are switching from plastic mailers to recyclable paper alternatives. While adhering to recycling regulations, paper-based packaging enhances a brand's sustainability image. Demand is further fueled by the expansion of international e-commerce.

By Region

Asia Pacific dominates the curbside-recyclable paper packaging market due to rapid urbanization and high consumption volumes. Packaging demand is driven by growing manufacturing, food service, and retail sectors. Adoption of recyclable materials is being strengthened by government initiatives. Regional dominance is further supported by cost-effective production capabilities.

China Curbside-Recyclable Paper Packaging Market Trends

China's market is expanding rapidly as stringent government policies and plastic-reduction mandates push brands and logistics firms to favor recyclable fiber-based solutions like corrugated boxes and mailers over single-use plastics. Strong growth in e-commerce and express deliveries is a major driver, increasing demand for paper packaging that can be easily collected and recycled through curbside systems.

North America is the fastest-growing region, driven by stringent sustainability laws and robust curbside recycling infrastructure. Big brands are pledging to meet their recycling goals. Adoption is being accelerated by retailer-led sustainability initiatives and high consumer awareness. Market expansion is supported by barrier paper technologies for ongoing innovation.

U.S. Curbside-Recyclable Paper Packaging Market Trends

The U.S. market is growing as major brands and industries shift away from plastics towards fiber-based materials that can be easily collected and processed through municipal recycling systems. Strong demand from e-commerce, food & beverage, and retail sectors is driving the adoption of corrugated boxes, mailers, and paperboard cartons made with high recycled content. Consumer preference for environmentally responsible packaging and corporate commitments to use post-consumer recycled materials are further reinforcing growth.

Recent Developments in the Curbside-Recyclable Paper Packaging Industry

In May 2025, KIND introduced its first fully curbside recyclable paper wrapper pilot for snack bars in the U.S., designed to replace traditional plastic wrappers and support recyclability. This pilot represents a key milestone in moving snack packaging toward curbside recyclability and reducing plastic waste in consumer goods.

In September 2025, Seaman Paper unveiled a new line of heat-sealable, curbside recyclable paper packaging. This packaging is developed to replace single-use plastic bags while maintaining durability and performance.

Top Companies in the Curbside-Recyclable Paper Packaging Market & Their Offerings:

Amcor plc: Manufactures high-barrier AmFiber paper packaging prequalified for curbside recycling.

Manufactures high-barrier AmFiber paper packaging prequalified for curbside recycling. Cascades Inc.: Produces 100% recycled and curbside-recyclable thermoformed cardboard trays for food.

Produces 100% recycled and curbside-recyclable thermoformed cardboard trays for food. DS Smith Plc: Utilizes a circular model to create 100% recyclable fiber-based e-commerce and retail packaging.





Other Players

EcoEnclose

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Graphic Packaging Holding Co.

International Paper Company

Mondi Group

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Oji Holdings Corporation

Packaging Corporation of America

Paper Mart

Pratt Industries, Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Smurfit Westrock (formerly Smurfit Kappa and WestRock)

Sonoco Products Company

Stora Enso Oyj

SUSTNBL

Tetra Pak





Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Paper Bags

Paper Boxes & Cartons

Paperboard Folding Cartons

Corrugated Boxes

Paper Sleeves & Wraps

Paper Pouches

Paper Labels & Tags





By Paper Grade / Material

Virgin Paperboard

Recycled Paperboard

Kraft Paper

Corrugated Paper

Bleached Paperboard





By End-Use Industry

Food & Beverage

Retail & Consumer Goods

E-commerce & Shipping

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Industrial & Logistics

Gifts & Specialty Packaging





By Region

North America: U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

South America: Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe: Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific: China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA: GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA



