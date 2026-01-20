National Association of REALTORS® Releases 2025 Annual Report Highlighting a Year of Transformation

Chicago, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of REALTORS® released its 2025 Annual Report today. The comprehensive report unpacks, for members and stakeholders, the progress already made in 2025 on the 24 initiatives in the 2026-2028 Strategic Plan and transparently outlines the priorities for 2026.

“While we have a long way to go in realizing our full vision for NAR, I hope you can appreciate the work we have done to build the foundation for NAR to better serve our members and the industry,” said NAR Immediate Past President Kevin Sears. “We have passed consecutive balanced budgets without raising dues, made our initial payment in compliance with the Sitzer-Burnett settlement terms and identified millions of dollars in savings through a strategic reexamination of our budgets, including our consumer ad campaign strategy and event planning processes. These are just the first steps in setting us up for long-term financial wellness.”

The 80-page report demonstrates the association’s renewed commitment to transparency and accountability. It details NAR’s work to transform the member experience and modernize the association and includes letters from CEO Nykia Wright, Immediate Past President Kevin Sears, and 2026 President Kevin Brown.

“This Annual Report represents NAR’s most transparent and comprehensive update on our progress and priorities,” said NAR CEO Nykia Wright. “We’ve sought to provide a deep look at each initiative in the Strategic Plan, including how we made progress towards our commitments in 2025 and how we will seek to implement each initiative in 2026.”

As a member-led association, the work NAR did in 2025 and will do in 2026 was a direct result of what members and stakeholders said was valuable to them in meetings, surveys, and focus groups conducted throughout 2025.

“Our organization has been serving REALTORS® for more than a century, and I see this strategic plan as the first three years of our next 100 years of business,” said 2026 NAR President Kevin Brown. “We’re helping our members navigate the issues that impact their day-to-day business, like financing, inventory, insurance, zoning restrictions and other barriers to home and property ownership. It means leveling up areas that members already find valuable, such as our advocacy, research and tech tools. And it means finding new ways to help our members get to, and execute, their next transaction.”

