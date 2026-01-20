Comfort Keepers Ireland Highlights Urgent Need for Scaling Safe, Regulated Home Support

Dublin, Ireland, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comfort Keepers Ireland, a leading homecare provider, has released an industry report underscoring the critical need for scaling safe and regulated home support services in Ireland. As the nation’s population ages, the report demonstrates that enhancing home support is one of the most practical solutions to help older individuals live well at home while reducing the burden on hospitals.

The report draws on recent data from the ESRI, Department of Health, HSE and the Irish Hospice Foundation, summarising current delivery levels and projected demand growth to 2040. It also outlines reforms intended to improve consistency, quality and public confidence, including licensing and regulation, HIQA standards, interRAI assessment and improved ICT and data systems.

Key figures show that in 2022, 69,808 people received home support in Ireland, totalling 28.7 million hours. Projections suggest demand could rise to 45 to 55 million hours annually by 2040, an increase of 57% to 91% compared with 2022, with the median age of recipients projected to rise to 87 as care needs intensify.

In 2022, HSE-funded home support reached 56,162 people, delivering 20.8 million hours, while privately financed support reached 13,411 people with 7.7 million hours delivered. The ESRI analysis cited in the report indicates 29% of total hours were delivered by the HSE, with 71% provided by voluntary or private providers.

The report is published as Ireland moves toward a major landmark in home support regulation. In December, the Government approved publication of the Health (Amendment) (Home Support Providers) Bill 2025, which proposes a registration framework for home support providers, backed by HIQA national quality standards, and would make it an offence to operate a home support service without being registered.

“This is a landmark move for the sector day as the home support bill progresses, alongside the new national framework policy for Adult Safeguarding,” said Collette Gleeson, CEO of Comfort Keepers Ireland. “These regulations move Ireland closer to a future where home support is safer, more consistent, and truly centred on the dignity of the person. They also recognise the professionalism and expertise of the dedicated and incredible carers and teams who hold our Irish system together.”

Comfort Keepers Ireland also noted the importance of workforce growth to meet rising demand. As a growing, well-established home support provider rooted in communities across Ireland, Comfort Keepers is continuing to recruit 700 carers nationwide, offering flexible working hours, strong local support, continuous training, and clear development pathways. This focus supports client continuity while building meaningful, sustainable careers in home support throughout Irish communities.

Hospital pressures further underline the need for effective community-based pathways. The report highlights Ireland’s comparatively low level of acute hospital beds per head of population and high bed occupancy, alongside the potential of community alternatives such as urgent virtual care services to help avoid unnecessary emergency department pathways.

About Comfort Keepers Ireland

Comfort Keepers Ireland is a leading homecare provider, supporting older persons and people with disabilities to live independently at home with dignity and compassion. They operate nationwide and are an approved provider of home support services for the HSE. Comfort Keepers Ireland proudly uphold the ISO accreditation annually and have been named Homecare Provider of the Year for both 2025 and 2026.

