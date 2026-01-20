Jayman BUILT Introduces New Quantum Performance Wall System Powered by BTRboard™

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Jayman BUILT (Jayman) announced the launch of its new Quantum Performance Wall System Powered by BTRboard™, a residential wall assembly designed to improve energy efficiency, comfort and overall home performance. Exclusively available on Jayman single-family homes, the wall system is being introduced alongside Jayman Complete Homes, an enhanced standard home offering now included in every newly built Jayman home.

Designed with homeowners in mind, the Quantum Performance Wall System integrates BTRboard™ technology to improve insulation, thermal performance and overall comfort, helping reduce heating and cooling costs by up to 20 per cent.

“The Science of Homebuilding and the formation of Built Green Canada some 23 years ago has been a passion of mine for my whole career,” said Jay Westman, Chairman & CEO of Jayman BUILT. “Jayman has certified 14,250 Built Green homes since 2003 and has conducted blower door tests on every home we have built since that time. 14,250 homes, that basically gives you the gas mileage on your car so to speak. It is the energy efficiency of your system.”

BTRboard™ is an advanced insulated wall sheathing solution that combines structural panels with continuous exterior insulation to improve energy efficiency, indoor comfort and overall build quality.

“I am very excited to announce our commitment to BTRboard on every home we build,” said Westman. “BTRboard is a revolutionary new exterior wall panel adding an extra R8 of insulation value to the complete exterior walls of your home. Made of fire-resistant rigid foam, this product increases R-Value by 41 per cent, lowers thermal bridging, and reduces outside noise by 26 per cent, we call this the Quantum Performance Wall System Powered by BTRboard.”

This latest innovation builds on Jayman’s long-standing leadership in high-performance, energy-efficient construction.

“In 2005, we coined the term Quantum Performance when insulating the exterior and all of our energy efficiency systems throughout the house,” said Westman. “Quantum Performance by Jayman is simply the best built home for today and the future, especially for resale. All Jayman BUILT homes achieve Built Green Gold level and are now 45 per cent better than building code as our standard.”

Alongside the Quantum Performance Wall System, Jayman Complete Homes expands the company’s commitment to homeowner value by introducing a suite of elevated standard features included in every new home, eliminating common move-in costs and simplifying the buying experience.

“Now that we have taken the home this far, we decided to build the Complete Home with things that are not optional for home buyers. These are things that are a must-have for home ownership; front landscaping, blinds, and washer and dryer, built on our buying power and now all included in every Jayman Home that we build for 2026 – we call it ‘The Complete Home.’”

Together, these enhancements reflect Jayman’s continued focus on sustainability, energy efficiency and long-term homeowner value. By combining cutting-edge wall technology with elevated standard home features, Jayman continues to set a new benchmark for efficient, comfortable and future-ready living.

For more information on Jayman BUILT homes, visit www.jayman.com/complete.

About Jayman BUILT

For over 45 years, Jayman BUILT has continually redefined the way new homes are built, bought and, most importantly, lived in. Customer experience is always at the heart of this journey. Participating in community developments in Calgary, Edmonton, Leduc, St. Albert and Sherwood Park, Jayman BUILT is one of the largest homebuilders in Alberta, welcoming over 32,000 new homeowners throughout its history. For more information, visit www.jayman.com.

