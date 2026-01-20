Spectra Defense Technologies Achieves Enterprise-Wide CMMC Level 2 Certification

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Defense Technologies (Spectra) announced today it recently achieved Final Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 (C3PAO) for all locations following an independent assessment, validating its compliance with U.S. Department of War (DoW) cybersecurity requirements for handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). The certification further positions Spectra as a compliance-ready, low-risk partner for defense customers, prime contractors and government stakeholders as CMMC enforcement approaches.

“CMMC certification reinforces our position as a trusted, compliant partner within the Defense Industrial Base (DIB),” said Ray Munoz, Chief Executive Officer of Spectra Defense Technologies. "This certification independently validates our cybersecurity controls and reinforces our readiness to protect sensitive government information across the defense programs we support. This certification gives our customers and partners full confidence that we are ready to meet evolving DoW requirements.”

The Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) cybersecurity mandate (DFARS 252.204-7012) and related clauses require contractors handling CUI to implement stringent cybersecurity measures aligned with NIST SP 800-171. Beginning November 10, 2026, compliance with CMMC will become a contractual requirement under DFARS, meaning contractors that are not certified will be ineligible for DoW contracts involving CUI. This change significantly impacts the DIB, making early certification a strategic advantage.

As the DoW moves toward full enforcement of CMMC requirements, many defense contractors remain in earlier stages of compliance. Early certification helps reduce risk across the DIB by strengthening supply-chain cyber resilience and ensuring sensitive information is handled by partners with validated cybersecurity controls in place. For prime contractors and government customers, working with certified suppliers supports continuity across complex, multi-vendor programs.

As one of the early CMMC-certified DIB contractors, Spectra has strengthened its compliance position for customers and partners while enabling continued support for current and future DoD programs without disruption.

This certification reflects Spectra’s proactive approach and further demonstrates adherence to required maturity-based controls, maintaining assessment readiness and continuous improvement aligned with industry best practices. It ensures Spectra is prepared to support primes and subcontractors across complex programs and safeguard controlled unclassified information across the DIB supply chain with verified cyber controls in place.

