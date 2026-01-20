Chorus One Collaborates With Ledger Enterprise to Offer Institutional Staking for ETH, SOL, DOT and XTZ

Zug, Switzerland, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chorus One, one of the world’s leading institutional staking providers, today announced a new collaboration with Ledger, the world leader in digital asset security for consumers and enterprises, through its Ledger Enterprise platform. Through this collaboration, institutions can participate in Proof-of-Stake networks without transferring custody of their digital assets, while benefiting from Chorus One’s secure, research-backed staking operations.

“Institutions need staking solutions that match their security, compliance, and operational requirements. Integrating with Ledger Enterprise allows us to deliver a streamlined staking experience that keeps governance firmly in the hands of the client while providing the performance and reliability Chorus One is known for.” - Damien Scanlon, Chief Product Officer at Chorus One.

“Companies are adopting digital assets at a rapid pace worldwide, but uncompromising security and governance remain fundamental prerequisites. By integrating Chorus One’s staking infrastructure into the Ledger Enterprise platform, we make it simpler for institutions to earn staking yields with security and governance. This partnership delivers the best of both worlds: high-performance staking combined with robust self-custody.” - Sébastien Badault, Executive Vice President, Ledger Enterprise

The Ledger Enterprise platform provides hardware-secured private key protection, policy-based governance, multi-authorization workflows, and comprehensive auditability. This integration allows staking operations, including delegation and reward management, to occur entirely within the institution’s existing governance framework.

Key benefits of the integration include:

Security-first architecture , with private keys protected by Ledger’s secure hardware and governance controls.

, with private keys protected by Ledger’s secure hardware and governance controls. Institutional-grade validator performance backed by Chorus One’s operational reliability and risk-mitigation processes.

backed by Chorus One’s operational reliability and risk-mitigation processes. Configurable governance workflows , including multi-authorization approval pathways and policy-based controls.

, including multi-authorization approval pathways and policy-based controls. Comprehensive reporting and auditability for compliance and treasury management.

This connection expands Chorus One’s global footprint across institutional staking and strengthens Ledger Enterprise’s offering as a governance-focused, end-to-end digital asset management platform.

About Chorus One

Chorus One is one of the largest institutional staking providers globally, operating infrastructure for over 40 Proof-of-Stake (PoS) networks, including Cosmos, Solana, Avalanche, and Near. Since 2018, the company has been at the forefront of the PoS industry, offering easy-to-use, enterprise-grade staking solutions, conducting industry-leading research, and investing in innovative protocols through Chorus One Ventures. Chorus One is an ISO27001 certified provider for institutional digital asset staking.

About Ledger

Celebrating its 10 year anniversary in 2024, Ledger is the world leader in Digital Asset security for consumers and enterprises. Ledger offers connected devices and platforms, with more than 8M devices sold to consumers in 165+ countries and 10+ languages, 100+ financial institutions and commercial brands. Over 20% of the world’s crypto assets are secured by Ledger.

Ledger is the digital asset solution secure by design. The world’s most internationally respected offensive security team, Ledger Donjon, is relied upon as a crucial resource for securing the world of Digital Assets. With over 14 billion dollars hacked, scammed or mismanaged in 2023 alone, Ledger’s security brings peace of mind and uncompromising self-custody to its community.

Don’t buy “a hardware wallet.” Buy a LEDGER™ signer.

LEDGER™, LEDGER WALLET™, LEDGER RECOVER™, LEDGER STAX™, LEDGER FLEX™ and LEDGER NANO™ are trademarks owned by Ledger SAS

Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Ledger is under license.

E Ink® is a registered trademark of E Ink Corporation.

Media contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com



