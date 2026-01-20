Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indobufen (CAS 63610-08-2) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Indobufen provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Indobufen market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Indobufen.



The Indobufen global market report covers the following key points:

Indobufen description, applications and related patterns

Indobufen market drivers and challenges

Indobufen manufacturers and distributors

Indobufen prices

Indobufen end-users

Indobufen downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Indobufen market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Indobufen market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Indobufen market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Indobufen market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDOBUFEN

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. INDOBUFEN APPLICATIONS



3. INDOBUFEN MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. INDOBUFEN PATENTS



5. INDOBUFEN WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Indobufen market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Indobufen supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Indobufen market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF INDOBUFEN

6.1. Indobufen manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Indobufen manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Indobufen manufacturers in North America

6.4. Indobufen manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF INDOBUFEN

7.1. Indobufen suppliers in Europe

7.2. Indobufen suppliers in Asia

7.3. Indobufen suppliers in North America

7.4. Indobufen suppliers in RoW



8. INDOBUFEN WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Indobufen market

8.2. Indobufen supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Indobufen market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. INDOBUFEN MARKET PRICES

9.1. Indobufen prices in Europe

9.2. Indobufen prices in Asia

9.3. Indobufen prices in North America

9.4. Indobufen prices in RoW



10. INDOBUFEN END-USE SECTOR



