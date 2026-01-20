BondBloxx First to Market Private Credit ETF (PCMM) Celebrates Growth and 1 Year Anniversary

PCMM offers investors access to a diversified private credit portfolio with the transparency and liquidity of an ETF and a management fee that is 50% less than most interval funds

Exchange traded, pure private credit exposure offered by PCMM has helped make it a standout over the past twelve months as the universe of more accessible private credit investments has expanded

LARKSPUR, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launched just over a year ago, the BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (PCMM) has quickly emerged as a leader in the private credit ETF category, offering investors targeted exposure to loans powering the growth of America’s privately owned “middle market” companies, one of the true growth engines of the U.S. economy. Since launch, PCMM has grown to more than $185 million in assets under management and currently delivers a 7.22% yield-to-maturity and a 6.49% SEC yield.

In recognition of PCMM’s innovation, growth, and anniversary, the BondBloxx team will be ringing the Nasdaq closing bell today.

“As investor interest in private credit has grown and gained greater acceptance as a key part of a diversified income portfolio, investors and advisors have come to understand that what’s ‘under the hood’ in a private credit fund truly matters. Strong credit selection and diversification are essential, and both play a major role in how PCMM was built and how it is run,” said Tony Kelly, Co-Founder of BondBloxx. “With daily liquidity, transparency, and cost efficiency, PCMM is reshaping how investors think about allocating to other private credit vehicles, such as interval funds.”

Private credit has expanded rapidly as investors seek income, diversification, and reduced volatility alongside or in place of traditional public bond market exposures. The global private credit market is currently estimated at approximately $30 trillion across all categories and appears poised to see further growth in 2026 and beyond. In 2025, PCMM exhibited meaningfully lower volatility than broad stock or bond index exposures, with one-eighteenth that of the S&P 500 Index and one-quarter of the commonly cited Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, underscoring its use as a stabilizing allocation within diversified portfolios.

“PCMM resonates with clients looking for income and diversification from truly targeted exposure to private credit” said JoAnne Bianco, Senior Investment Strategist at BondBloxx. “Unlike strategies that blend public and private credit, PCMM is designed to invest only in private credit. The fund is highly diversified, which can help reduce the risk associated with concentrating in a single manager, sector or company. Across the underlying portfolio, PCMM provides exposure to over 7,000 middle market company loans.”

An attention-grabbing fund since its launch, PCMM remained on investors’ radars as 2025 unfolded, and was a key reason behind BondBloxx being named Best Fixed Income Asset Manager at the WealthManagement.com “Wealthies” Awards in September.1

That was one of several honors the fund and the firm have secured in recent months, which also include:

ETF Express Awards – Honored for excellence in fixed income ETFs, highlighted by PCMM’s pioneering strategy in private credit exposure.

MMI/Barron’s Industry Awards – Named a finalist for Asset Manager of the Year (Retail Advisory AUM < $25B), with the judges acknowledging BondBloxx’s broader impact and innovation across income solutions.

“PCMM is a compelling proof point showing just how much innovation there remains to be pursued in the ETF industry,” added Leland Clemons, BondBloxx Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re incredibly excited about all that is still to come for PCMM, our comprehensive lineup of fixed income ETFs, and all of the new ways we continue to work to deliver investors greater clarity and control in navigating today’s bond markets.”

About BondBloxx

BondBloxx Investment Management Corporation (“BondBloxx”) is the first ETF issuer to focus solely on fixed income, offering a range of exposures spanning U.S. Treasuries, investment grade, high yield, and emerging markets bonds. To learn more about BondBloxx’s fixed income-first mission, visit BondBloxxETF.com. BondBloxx is a registered investment adviser and only transacts business in states where it is properly registered or is excluded or exempted from registration requirements.

Media Contact

Chris Sullivan/Chase Kosinski

Craft & Capital

chase@craftandcapital.com

Disclosures

Carefully consider each Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in each respective Fund’s prospectus or, if available, the summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting bondbloxxetf.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The performance data quoted represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. Fund inception date: 12/2/2024. Expense Ratio: 0.68%. Return since inception as of 12/31/25 is 6.56%. The 30-Day SEC yield is unsubsidized and is 6.49% as of 12/31/25. Asset under management and yield to maturity data as of 1/14/26.

There are risks associated with investing, including possible loss of principal. Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk; their value will normally decline as interest rates rise. Fixed income investments are also subject to credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline. Investing in mortgage- and asset backed securities involves interest rate, credit, valuation, extension and liquidity risks and the risk that payments on the underlying assets are delayed, prepaid, subordinated or defaulted on.

Private credit investments are generally illiquid and do not trade on public or established exchanges, though certain investment vehicles such as collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) may offer exposure to these assets with secondary market trading. While these vehicles can provide more liquidity, the underlying private credit instruments may remain less liquid.

A CLO is a type of asset-backed security supported by interest and principal payments generated from a pool of loans, which may include, among others, U.S. and non-U.S. senior secured loans and subordinated corporate loans and privately placed loans. The term “private credit” refers to lending activity that occurs outside of the broadly syndicated loan markets in which the banks and other traditional lenders place an issuer’s debt obligations across a wide range of investors.

The risks of investing in CLOs include both the economic risks of the underlying loans combined with the risks associated with the CLO structure governing the priority of payments.

The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Index is a broad-based flagship benchmark that measures the investment grade, US-dollar-denominated, fixed-rate taxable bond market. The S&P 500 Index tracks the performance of 500 leading large-cap U.S. equities.

This is for informational purposes only and does not constitute advice, a recommendation, or an offer to sell or solicit any security or financial product. Inherent in any investment is the risk of loss.

BondBloxx ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

1 No compensation was paid for consideration for these awards. Award methodologies: Wealth Management Industry Awards, ETF Express Awards, Money Management Institute/Barron’s Industry Awards.