Genomics Market Research Report 2025: Innovations are Accelerating the Transition to Faster Diagnostics, Scalable Biomanufacturing, and Precision Therapies

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genomics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Genomic innovation is accelerating the transition to faster diagnostics, scalable biomanufacturing, and precision therapies.

Genomics report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the technologies redefining molecular healthcare. The report highlights automated DNA extraction, metagenomic pathogen detection, genome-edited iPSC therapies, plasmid DNA extraction kits, and isothermal DNA amplification, each positioned to address critical challenges in clinical reliability, decentralized testing, and therapeutic accessibility.

Using the analyst's proprietary Tech Foresights platform, the report examines innovation drivers, challenges, patent leadership, and real-world applications, providing essential strategic guidance for R&D leaders and decision-makers.



Report Scope

Sector innovation radar chart identifies key disruptive forces within the genomics theme

High-impact innovations are ranked in the genomics theme by their projected impact and include their supplementary patent details

Innovations deep-dive gives an overview and highlights patent indicators, key enterprise and startup/university innovators, and market buzz of select innovations

Methodology details on how the innovations and companies are listed into select categories

Reasons to Buy

The analyst's FutureTech Series Reports are aimed at capturing futuristic technologies which have the potential to disrupt tomorrow.

These technologies are constantly changing, adapting, and progressing to enable a paradigm shift in our daily lives.

The awareness, knowledge, and expertise of these topics help transform business models and strategic thinking with an in-depth understanding of megatrends that can directly influence patenting, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive summary



2. Latest innovations in Genomics theme: Radar chart identifying key disruptive forces within the Genomics theme and high-impact innovations with supplementary patent and innovator details



3. Deep dive into five prominent innovations: Definition, application areas, drivers and challenges, patenting activity, leading enterprise and startup/university innovators, and current landscape



4. Tech Foresights Methodology



5. Glossary



6. Further Reading



7. Contact the Publisher



Companies Featured

10X Genomics

3PBIOVIAN

Abbott Laboratories

Addgene

Amerigo Scientific

Amped

Arima Genomics

Basilard Biotech

Becton Dickinson

Butterfly Network

Cambrian Bioworks

CD Bioparticles

Clarius

Clear Labs

Cleerly

Coyote Bioscience

Creative Bioarray

Delve Bio

Duke University

Elekta

Fujifilm

G2M

General Electric

Ginkgo Bioworks

Hangzhou Bigfish Bio-tech

Harvard University

Heligenics

IBM

Illumina

IST-Innuscreen

iXgene

Johnson & Johnson

Karius

Made Scientific

MDHC Life Technologies

MuscleSound

Neogen

NovelBio

Omega Bio-Tek

Philips

Pluristyx

RefleXion

RNA Connect

Samsung Group

Siemens

Sony Group

Synplogen

Thermo Fisher

Tongli Biomedical

United Imaging

University of California

University of Colorado

University of Texas System

Us2.ai

Xeno Therapeutics

Yourgene

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3h39m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.