Genomics Market Research Report 2025: Innovations are Accelerating the Transition to Faster Diagnostics, Scalable Biomanufacturing, and Precision Therapies

Genomic innovation is accelerating the transition to faster diagnostics, scalable biomanufacturing, and precision therapies.
Genomics report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the technologies redefining molecular healthcare. The report highlights automated DNA extraction, metagenomic pathogen detection, genome-edited iPSC therapies, plasmid DNA extraction kits, and isothermal DNA amplification, each positioned to address critical challenges in clinical reliability, decentralized testing, and therapeutic accessibility.
Using the analyst's proprietary Tech Foresights platform, the report examines innovation drivers, challenges, patent leadership, and real-world applications, providing essential strategic guidance for R&D leaders and decision-makers.
Report Scope
- Sector innovation radar chart identifies key disruptive forces within the genomics theme
- High-impact innovations are ranked in the genomics theme by their projected impact and include their supplementary patent details
- Innovations deep-dive gives an overview and highlights patent indicators, key enterprise and startup/university innovators, and market buzz of select innovations
- Methodology details on how the innovations and companies are listed into select categories
Reasons to Buy
- The analyst's FutureTech Series Reports are aimed at capturing futuristic technologies which have the potential to disrupt tomorrow.
- These technologies are constantly changing, adapting, and progressing to enable a paradigm shift in our daily lives.
- The awareness, knowledge, and expertise of these topics help transform business models and strategic thinking with an in-depth understanding of megatrends that can directly influence patenting, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive summary
2. Latest innovations in Genomics theme: Radar chart identifying key disruptive forces within the Genomics theme and high-impact innovations with supplementary patent and innovator details
3. Deep dive into five prominent innovations: Definition, application areas, drivers and challenges, patenting activity, leading enterprise and startup/university innovators, and current landscape
4. Tech Foresights Methodology
5. Glossary
6. Further Reading
7. Contact the Publisher
Companies Featured
- 10X Genomics
- 3PBIOVIAN
- Abbott Laboratories
- Addgene
- Amerigo Scientific
- Amped
- Arima Genomics
- Basilard Biotech
- Becton Dickinson
- Butterfly Network
- Cambrian Bioworks
- CD Bioparticles
- Clarius
- Clear Labs
- Cleerly
- Coyote Bioscience
- Creative Bioarray
- Delve Bio
- Duke University
- Elekta
- Fujifilm
- G2M
- General Electric
- Ginkgo Bioworks
- Hangzhou Bigfish Bio-tech
- Harvard University
- Heligenics
- IBM
- Illumina
- IST-Innuscreen
- iXgene
- Johnson & Johnson
- Karius
- Made Scientific
- MDHC Life Technologies
- MuscleSound
- Neogen
- NovelBio
- Omega Bio-Tek
- Philips
- Pluristyx
- RefleXion
- RNA Connect
- Samsung Group
- Siemens
- Sony Group
- Synplogen
- Thermo Fisher
- Tongli Biomedical
- United Imaging
- University of California
- University of Colorado
- University of Texas System
- Us2.ai
- Xeno Therapeutics
- Yourgene
