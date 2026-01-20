Duodenoscopes Market Market Report 2025: Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Interventions and Forecasts 2015-2036

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Duodenoscopes Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Interventions, Installed Base and Forecast to 2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Duodenoscopes Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Interventions, Installed Base and Forecast to 2036 is built to visualize quantitative and qualitative market trends within Endoscopy Devices therapeutic area.



A Duodenoscope is a side viewing endoscope primarily designed for Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) for visualization of the interior of the duodenum. All Duodenoscopes are flexible by design, as these have a flexible insertion tube with video recording facility which uses a charge-coupled device to display magnified images onto a video screen.



Duodenoscopes market is driven by a wide variety of factors, however the market is primarily driven by increase in the number of Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) Interventions, GI disorders, increase in patients with gallstone pancreatitis, and acute and chronic pancreatitis.



Each of the covered 39 countries color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with intervention volumes and installed base. The interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Companies Featured

Ambu Inc

Boston Scientific Corp

Olympus Corp

KARL STORZ SE & Co KG

Fujifilm Holdings Corp

PENTAX Medical Co

