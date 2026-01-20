Endoscopic Hemostasis Devices Market Report 2025: Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Interventions and Forecasts 2015-2036

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endoscopic Hemostasis Devices Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Interventions and Forecast to 2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Endoscopic Hemostasis Devices Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Interventions and Forecast to 2036 is built to visualize quantitative and qualitative market trends within Endoscopy Devices therapeutic area.



Endoscopic Hemostasis Devices consists of devices employed in the management of Gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding and often acts as the first line of therapy. Endoscopic Hemostasis Devices are generally classified into mechanical devices (clips, ligation devices, suturing devices, stents), injection devices (injection needles), thermal devices (hemostatic probes, hemostatic forceps, heater probe, argon plasma coagulation, radiofrequency ablation, and cryotherapy) and topical devices (hemostatic spray).



Endoscopic Hemostasis is a technique employed in the management of Gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding and often acts as the first line of therapy. The indications of endoscopic hemostasis technique include various upper and lower gastrointestinal bleeding diseases. Upper GI bleeding mainly includes peptic ulcer bleeding and variceal bleeding while diverticular bleeding and benign anorectal bleeding are the most common etiologies for hospital admissions with lower GI bleeding.



Each of the covered 39 countries color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with intervention volumes. The interactive excel deliverable covers value, volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model are:

Currently marketed Endoscopic Hemostasis Devices and evolving competitive landscape:

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Endoscopic Hemostasis Devices market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2036.

Granular data on total Interventions, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights:

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, The analyst analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Endoscopic Hemostasis Devices market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Endoscopic Hemostasis Devices market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition, the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies.

Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market. Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders. In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.



Companies Featured

Boston Scientific Corp

ConMed Corp

Wilson-Cook Medical Inc

ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH

Olympus Corp

United States Endoscopy Group Inc

Micro-Tech Nanjing Co Ltd

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp

Medline Industries LP

Diversatek Inc

