Coherent Highlights Photonics and Advanced Materials Innovation at Photonics West 2026

SAXONBURG, Pa., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, announced today that it will showcase its broad portfolio of products and innovations at SPIE Photonics West, taking place January 20-22, 2026. At the event, Coherent will highlight the depth and breadth of its photonics portfolio, spanning from CW to ultrafast lasers, beam delivery, advanced materials and thermal management solutions. Together, these capabilities enable next-generation innovations across AI datacenters, semiconductor and display capital equipment, life sciences, scientific research, precision manufacturing, and emerging technology markets.

“Photonics West is an important industry event, and we’re proud to participate year after year: we value the opportunity it provides to showcase our latest innovation across our portfolio, meet customers, and engage with the broader photonics community,” said Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer at Coherent Corp. “We are also excited to contribute to thought leadership sessions as Photonics West is also a great venue where industry leaders and experts exchange ideas and shape a shared vision for the future of our industry.”

PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS:

Bondable diamond: Ultra-high thermal conductivity heat spreaders for GPU cooling, featuring surface finishes compatible with various bonding technologies.

Sapphire XT: A compact visible laser - with integrated controller - for super-resolution imaging/microscopy in semiconductor inspection, life sciences and quantum sensing.

OCT Specialty Fiber Assemblies: Optimized for Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS), and multimodal catheter-based imaging systems, this fiber assembly delivers enhanced reliability and performance for high-value clinical applications.

EOM for Via Drilling: CO2 Electro-Optic Modulator is the only solution delivering Germanium-free, high-power beam switching for high-throughput PCB via drilling in semiconductor manufacturing.

FieldMax Touch Laser Power & Energy Meter: A rugged next-generation handheld meter, with the Pro model offering industry-leading 1 kHz pulse energy measurement for production environments.

Waveshaper 1000A Sharp: A high-resolution programmable optical filter delivering extremely fine spectral control, with resolution as narrow as 5 GHz (FWHM).

TECHNOLOGY AND PRODUCT DEMONSTRATIONS:

At the booth, visitors will experience live demonstrations of Coherent’s innovation, including:

Thermo-Electric Generation : A system that converts waste heat into usable power, boosting efficiency of datacenters and industrial operations.

: A system that converts waste heat into usable power, boosting efficiency of datacenters and industrial operations. Quantum encryption : A joint demonstration with QUSIDE, illustrating quantum-grade, verifiable entropy ready for high-volume deployment.

: A joint demonstration with QUSIDE, illustrating quantum-grade, verifiable entropy ready for high-volume deployment. Deep UV solution : A unique set-up combining a 266nm picosecond DUV laser with advanced DUV optics for film cutting in display and semi-cap applications.

: A unique set-up combining a 266nm picosecond DUV laser with advanced DUV optics for film cutting in display and semi-cap applications. Waveshaper 1000A Sharp: Live demonstration of a programmable optical filter able to generate arbitrary shapes in attenuation and phase with an extremely fine resolution (5GHz) (FWHM).

EXECUTIVE AND EXPERT TALKS:

Executives and experts from Coherent will address critical trends shaping the photonics landscape and share developments that redefine technological boundaries.

INDUSTRY EVENT

Panel Discussion: Powering the Next Wave of Data Infrastructure with Co-Packaged Optics

Panelist: Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi

Tuesday, January 20, 2026

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM | Expo Stage



CONFERENCE



Tuesday 20 Jan 2026

Topic: Fiber Lasers XXIII: Technology and Systems

Presenter: Joshua Bradford

Title: Single-mode operation using 15 and 25µm core double-clad Tm-doped fiber with > 50% efficiency for 2μm applications ​

9:00 AM – 9:20 AM | Room 205

Presenter: Robin Rammelsberg

Title: Large scale PLD production of HTS-tapes for the fusion industry ​

3:10 PM - 3:30 PM PST | Room 214



Presenter: Joshua Bradford

Title: 80µm clad single-mode clad Er:Yb co-doped double-clad fiber for high performance, small form factor 1.55µm fiber amplifiers ​

4:40 PM - 5:00 PM PST | Room 205

Wednesday 21 Jan 2026

Topic: Optical Technologies for Inertia Fusion Energy II

Presenter: Alexander Fox

Title: High performance potassium terbium fluoride (KTF) crystals for magneto-optic isolation

8:20 AM - 8:40 AM PST | Room 207

Topic: Fiber Lasers XXIII: Technology and Systems​

Presenter: Vartan V. Ter-Mikirtychev

Title: Generation of high-power, continuous-wave, low-noise harmonics of 1064nm and 1030nm Yb-doped fiber lasers in the visible and UV spectral range​

3:40 PM - 4:10 PM PST | Room 205

Thursday 22 Jan 2026

Topic: Fiber Lasers XXIII: Technology and Systems​

Presenter: Clemence Jollivet

Title: Composition study and performance comparison of Er-doped fibers with scaled absorption for C- and L-band applications

8:40 AM - 9:00 AM PST | Room 205

About Coherent

Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent’s world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth.



Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry’s broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology challenges. Visit us at coherent.com.

