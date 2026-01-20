Structural Heart Occlusion Devices Market Report 2025: Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Interventions and Forecasts 2015-2036

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Structural Heart Occlusion Devices Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Interventions and Forecast to 2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Structural Heart Occlusion Devices Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Interventions and Forecast to 2036 is built to visualize quantitative and qualitative market trends within Cardiovascular Devices therapeutic area.



Structural Heart Occlusion devices are used to close defects in heart, reducing the risk of stroke and treating congenital heart defects. Structural Heart Occlusion Devices provide minimally invasive treatment options for the closure of congenital heart defects and for stroke risk reduction. The closure interventions are typically performed through a transcatheter approach, which eliminates the need for open heart surgery, enabling faster recovery times.



Structural Heart Occluders are used for the treatment of structural heart diseases, most of which are congenital i.e. by birth. Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) is structural heart defects ranging in severity that are present at birth. Atrial septal defect (ASD) and ventricular septal defect (VSD) are the two structural abnormalities. Atrial septal defect, or ASD, is caused by a deficiency in the atrial septum leading to a failure of overlap resulting in a hole in the atrial septum.

Ventricular septal defect, or VSD, occurs during pregnancy due to deficiencies in the septum that separates the left and right ventricles leading to a hole in the septum. Occluder devices are recommended for the treatment of atrial septal defects (ASD) and ventricular septal defects (VSD). This device releases a self-expandable nitinol mesh that prevents blood flow through the atrial hole. Over time, heart tissue develops over the nitinol mesh to fully occlude the defect.



Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with intervention volumes. The interactive excel deliverable covers value, volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model are:

Currently marketed Structural Heart Occlusion Devices market and evolving competitive landscape:

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Structural Heart Occlusion Devices market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2036.

Granular data on total interventions, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights:

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition the analyst analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Structural Heart Occlusion Devices market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided Structural Heart Occlusion Devices market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies.

Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market. Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders. In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.



Report Scope

CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Structural Heart Occlusion Devices market place to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

Reasons to Buy

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products, by identifying key companies.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Structural Heart Occlusion Devices market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Structural Heart Occlusion Devices market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of market leaders.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track device sales in the global and country-specific Structural Heart Occlusion Devices market from 2015-2036.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Companies Featured

Abbott Laboratories

AtriCure Inc

Boston Scientific Corp

Lifetech Scientific Corp

Occlutech GmbH

pfm medical gmbh

W. L. Gore & Associates Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/infaph

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.