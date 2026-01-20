Rentschler Biopharma Announces Executive Board Changes and Next Phase of Corporate Strategy

Company implements next growth stage following successful strategic and operational development

Uwe Buecheler, PhD, Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, appointed interim CEO

LAUPHEIM, Germany and MILFORD, Mass., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentschler Biopharma SE, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, today announces changes to its Executive Board. These changes take place as the company implements the next phase of its corporate strategy, aimed at further strengthening long-term growth and sustainable value creation.

The Supervisory Board and Benedikt von Braunmuehl, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), have mutually agreed that Mr. von Braunmuehl will step down from the Executive Board and the corporate strategy will be implemented under new leadership. To ensure continuity and full operational effectiveness, Uwe Buecheler, PhD, Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, will assume the role of interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, until a new CEO is appointed.

“Mr. von Braunmuehl very quickly laid important foundations and helped shape the position Rentschler Biopharma holds in the market today. With the successful completion of this phase, the time has now come to transfer the implementation of the corporate strategy to new leadership. The Supervisory Board sincerely thanks Mr. von Braunmuehl for his significant and very successful contribution to the company’s development and wishes him continued success and all the best in his future endeavors,” said Nikolaus F. Rentschler, PhD, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Rentschler Biopharma.

“I want to thank all of my colleagues for their dedication and the strong collaboration across all functions and sites. Rentschler Biopharma is well positioned for a successful future, and I wish the entire team continued success on this journey,” said Benedikt von Braunmuehl, Chief Executive Officer.

Additionally, the company reported that Christiane Bardroff, Chief Operating Officer (COO), has decided to pursue a new professional opportunity after four years at Rentschler Biopharma and will leave the company during the first quarter of this year. Her successor has already been appointed by the Supervisory Board and will be announced in due course.

Nikolaus F. Rentschler, PhD, said: “During her tenure as COO, Ms. Bardroff has driven significant operational improvements and successfully advanced key projects. These include the establishment of a new production line at the Milford, MA site, the significant increase in production output in Laupheim through efficiency programs, and the planning of the new buffer media station. With her focus on operational excellence, quality, digitalization, and automation, she has provided important impetus for our company’s continued advancement. The Supervisory Board sincerely thanks Ms. Bardroff for her dedication, commitment, and trustful collaboration and wishes her every success and all the very best on the journey ahead.”

“I am pleased that Uwe Buecheler will assume the role of interim Chief Executive Officer. He was closely involved in the development of our strategy and has many years of international leadership experience in navigating market dynamics and strategic decisions. He is well equipped to guide Rentschler Biopharma during this phase, with the goal of creating value sustainably – for our clients, their patients, and the markets we serve,” said Nikolaus F. Rentschler, PhD.

Uwe Buecheler, PhD, interim CEO, commented: “Rentschler Biopharma is currently in a strong operational and economic position. Building on the scale-up of our production capacity, our outstanding development capabilities and successful efficiency improvements across our sites, we are leading Rentschler Biopharma into the next phase of development, one that is even more strongly focused on client satisfaction, proximity to clients, and business expansion. My focus is on working closely with our CFO Gunnar Voss von Dahlen, and the incoming COO, as well as our highly motivated teams at our Laupheim and Milford sites, to effectively implement the corporate strategy. For our clients worldwide, we will continue to be a reliable partner in bioprocess development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals, guided by our vision of advancing medicine to save lives. Together.”

Uwe Buecheler, PhD, brings over three decades of experience in the global biopharmaceutical industry and the contract development and manufacturing sector. Since 2024, he has served as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Rentschler Biopharma. His expertise spans leadership, operations, and technology development. He also has played a key role in numerous global regulatory approvals and expansion projects, contributing to his international perspective and strategic acumen.

