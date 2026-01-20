Sterilization Equipment Market Research Report 2025: Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Interventions and Forecasts 2015-2036

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sterilization Equipment Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Installed Base and Forecast to 2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Sterilization Equipment Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Installed Base and Forecast to 2036 is built to visualize quantitative and qualitative market trends within Hospital Supplies therapeutic area.



Sterilization equipment is a set of devices or machinery designed to eliminate or remove all types of microorganisms from object or surfaces. Proper maintenance, calibration, and validation of sterilization equipment are critical to ensuring the effectiveness and safety of the sterilization process. Depending on application, sterilization devices use physical, chemical or ultraviolet based technologies.



Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with installed base. The interactive excel deliverable covers the installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size, and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model are:

Currently marketed Sterilization Equipment and evolving competitive landscape:

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Sterilization Equipment market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2036.

Granular data on the total installed base, units, average selling prices, and market values by segment.

Global, Regional, and Country level market specific insights:

Qualitative market-specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, The analyst analysts provide unique country-specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for the Sterilization Equipment market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for the Sterilization Equipment market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition, the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Country-specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country-specific reimbursement policies.

Country-specific medtech regulatory landscape.

Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide an extensive and accurate overview of the market. Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders. In addition, real-world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.



Report Scope



This Market Model gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market.

CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Sterilization Equipment marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

Companies Featured

Getinge AB

Solventum Corp

Steris Plc

American Ultraviolet Co Inc

S S Technomed (P) Ltd

Despatch Industries Inc

Memmert GmbH + Co KG

Tuttnauer Ltd

Belimed AG

Azbil Telstar SLU

Systec GmbH

Steelco SpA

Munchener Medizin Mechanik GmbH

Skytron LLC

