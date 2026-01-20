Gastroscopes Market Research Report 2025: Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Interventions and Forecasts 2015-2036

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gastroscopes Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Interventions, Installed Base and Forecast to 2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Gastroscopes Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Interventions, Installed Base and Forecast to 2036 is built to visualize quantitative and qualitative market trends within Endoscopy Devices therapeutic area.



Gastroscopes are forward-viewing endoscopes with insertion tubes designed primarily for visualization of oesophagus, stomach and duodenum.



Gastroscopes are used in a variety of diagnostic and therapeutic Interventions associated with the upper gastrointestinal tract. Diagnostic Interventions include the detection of peptic ulcers, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), coeliac disease, stomach cancer. Various surveillance and screening studies are easily carried out using gastroscopes. Therapeutic interventional gastroscopy includes Interventions for acute, as well as chronic diseases in the gastrointestinal tract.



Each of the covered 39 countries color-coded and fully-sourced market models is equipped with epidemiology-based indications with intervention volumes and installed base. The interactive Excel deliverable covers the installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size, and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model are:

Currently marketed Gastroscopes and evolving competitive landscape:

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Gastroscopes market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2036.

Granular data on the total installed base, units, average selling prices, and market values by segment.

Global, Regional, and Country level market specific insights:

Qualitative market-specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, The analyst analysts provide unique country-specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for the Gastroscopes market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for the Gastroscopes market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition, the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Country-specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country-specific reimbursement policies.

Country-specific medtech regulatory landscape.

Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market. Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders. In addition, real-world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.



Report Scope



This Market Model gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market.

CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Gastroscopes marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

Companies Featured

Ambu Inc

Olympus Corp

Fujifilm Holdings Corp

PENTAX Medical Co

KARL STORZ SE & Co KG

Sonoscape Medical Corp

Shanghai Aohua Photoelectricity Endoscope Co Ltd

Xylo Technologies Ltd

