Anesthesia Machines Market Research Report 2025: Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Interventions and Forecasts 2015-2036

Anesthesia Machines Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Installed Base and Forecast to 2036 is built to visualize quantitative and qualitative market trends within Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices therapeutic area.



An anesthesia machine is used for administration of anesthetic gases, vapors and for controlling ventilation throughout the anesthetic intervention. It has evolved from a simple pneumatic device to a complex array of mechanical, electrical and computer - controlled components. An anesthesia machine consists of oxygen (O2) flow meter, ventilator, vaporizer (which produces vapor from a volatile liquid anesthetic agent), breathing system, absorber system, source of oxygen and a scavenging device that removes any excess anesthetic gases present in the operating room to maintain clinical hygiene.



Anesthesia machines are utilized for a variety of diagnostic and therapeutic surgical interventions to deliver anesthetic agents and oxygen. Surgical interventions vary from cardiovascular, orthopedic, nervous system, digestive system, urinary system, to ear, nose, throat and cancer related operations. Non-surgical interventions include pain relief and stabilization, organ support, ventilation during resuscitation and continuous ventilation for patients in critical care.

These interventions are most commonly provided for patients in critical conditions who require continuous respiratory support as result of respiratory failure. Acute respiratory failure is largely caused by chronic respiratory diseases and serves as the most frequent reason for admission to intensive care.



Each of the covered 39 countries color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with installed base. The interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insights offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model are:

Currently marketed Anesthesia Machines and evolving competitive landscape:

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Anesthesia Machines market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2036.

Granular data on total interventions, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights:

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition the analyst analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Anesthesia Machines.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for the Anesthesia Machines market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies.

Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

Companies Featured

GE Healthcare Technologies Inc

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd

HEYER Medical AG

Getinge AB

Senko Medical Instrument Manufacturing Co Ltd

