MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC:MBAK) announces new Chief Strategist/Business Development Officer and Business Development Manager for Middle East - North Africa

SEOUL and SHENZHEN, China and WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC:MBAK) is pleased to welcome Tony W. Tsai as Chief Strategist and Business Development Officer and Al Vaks as Business Development Manager for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Tony and Al bring a wealth of talent and experience in market development, compliance, and sector expertise that will further position the company to capitalize on its 2025 successes and continue to grow into the sustainable energy management and electric mobility sectors.

Tony Tsai is a seasoned leader and organizational builder across a range of enterprises. While serving as the Vice President of Corporate Affairs for a pioneering commercial EV truck manufacturer, he built the company’s core functions, including Operations, Human Resources, and Legal. A top producer within the Private Client Group at Merrill Lynch, he built relationships with China’s largest B2B and B2C firms, allowing Merrill to lead underwriting for these emerging global giants. He is fluent in Mandarin, Spanish, and English, and able to translate language fluency into a level of cultural intelligence required to lead multicultural workforces and negotiations across at least three continents.

Al Vaks boasts a laser-like focus on the intersection of sustainability, electric mobility, and artificial intelligence. An entrepreneur at heart, he shows a "founder's mindset" in venture development, balancing resilience and adaptability with quality outcomes and stakeholder satisfaction. He is expert at leveraging technology across industrial sectors - specifically multimodal transportation networks and integrating AI - to solve logistical, production, and ecological protection challenges. Finally, he is committed to environmental protection issues – working with the NGO Eco Champs! and others to research water pollution and plastic waste solutions.

MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of non-fossil fuel energy products. The company has expertise in design and production of lithium, sodium, and solid-state batteries for industrial, medical, portable electronics, and EV applications and the products that use these power sources.

