Stretchers and Cots Market Research Report 2025: Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Interventions and Forecasts 2015-2036

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stretchers and Cots Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Installed Base and Forecast to 2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Stretchers and Cots Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Installed Base and Forecast to 2036 is built to visualize quantitative and qualitative market trends within Hospital Supplies therapeutic area.



Stretchers and cots are medical devices used in hospitals, clinics, ambulances, and other medical settings to transport patients. Stretchers and Cots provide a safe and secure transportation platform and are designed for use in various medical settings. Stretchers and Cots form the equipment base of all healthcare facilities. Stretchers and Cots are used as mobility aids for moving patients in and outside the hospitals and serve as the temporary bed in case of full occupancy in hospitals.



Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models is equipped with installed base. The interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model are:

Currently marketed Stretchers and Cots and evolving competitive landscape:

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Stretchers and Cots market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2036.

Granular data on total interventions, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights:

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, The analyst analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Stretchers and Cots market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Stretchers and Cots market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition, the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies.

Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market. Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders. In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.



Report Scope



This Market Model gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market.

CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Stretchers and Cots marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

Companies Featured

Stryker Corp

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc

GF Health Products Inc

Pedigo Products Inc

Anetic Aid Ltd

Wardray Premise Ltd

Qfix

MRIequip.com LLC

International Biomedical Ltd

Linet Group SE

MRI Med

Biodex Medical Systems Inc

Lifeport Inc

