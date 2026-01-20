Electric Vehicles in Oil & Gas Industry Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Shell, BP, TotalEnergies, and Eni Have Moved Beyond High-speed Charging, Through Acquisitions, Partnerships

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Electric Vehicles in Oil & Gas" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales grew 13% in 2024 to 10.4 million, making up 14% of new personal vehicle sales-9% in the US, 15% in the EU, and 27% in China.

The US is reshoring battery and vehicle production, while Europe combines state aid with efforts to reduce reliance on Chinese parts. China continues expanding globally through partnerships and price competition. These supply chain shifts are creating new power centers in the EV race, forcing companies to adapt or face obsolescence.



European oil and gas companies are rapidly reinventing themselves amid stringent climate targets and the phaseout of internal combustion engines. Leaders like Shell, BP, TotalEnergies, and Eni have moved far beyond high-speed charging at fuel stations, aggressively expanding their presence through acquisitions, partnerships, and organic growth across Europe and into global markets.



Report Scope

Assess the role of oil and gas companies in the development of EV charging networks

Assess the impact of EV's on oil and gas companies/industry

Assess the regional EV demand and oil and gas companies EV strategies and investments

Reasons to Buy

To gain insight into oil and gas company strategies regarding EVs, Identify the key players developing EV charging stations

To identify recent oil and gas industry, technology, and regulatory, trends in the electric vehicles theme.

Identify leading oil and gas comapnies within electric vehicles value chain.

Identify and benchmark key oil and gas companies and their role in the electric vehicles theme.

Identify and benchmark key vehicle manufacturing companies participating in the electric vehicles market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Oil and gas trends

Industry Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

The dynamics of raw materials

Competitive analysis

Regional analysis

Timeline

Impact on the oil and gas industry

Value Chain

Batteries

Semiconductors

Auto components

Assembly

Charging

Companies

EV companies

Oil and gas companies

Sector Scorecards

Vehicle manufacturing sector scorecard

Integrated oil and gas companies scorecard

Glossary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ve6dv1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.