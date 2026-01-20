Media Advisory: Ontario labour leaders call on government to resolve outstanding Bill 124 remedies

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) will join OFL coalition members CUPE Ontario and OPSEU/SEFPO to call on the provincial government to resolve outstanding Bill 124 remedial issues without forcing workers back to court.

While the Ford government has already given remedies to some public sector workers in sectors such as hospitals, colleges, and the Ontario Public Service, tens of thousands of workers represented by OFL affiliates remain without redress. These are some of the lowest-paid workers in the public sector.

Speakers will outline concerns and urge the government to act now, rather than waste more Ontario taxpayer dollars on prolonged legal battles to achieve remedy for these workers.

When: January 21, 2026 from 10:00 a.m.

Where: Queen’s Park Media studio – 111 Wellesley St W, Toronto, ON M7A 1A2

Who:

Laura Walton, President, Ontario Federation of Labour

JP Hornick, President, OPSEU/SEFPO

Fred Hahn, President, CUPE Ontario

Candice Callender, OPSEU/SEFPO member, Central West Specialized Developmental Services





Media Contact:

Jenny Sellathurai

Director of Communications

jsellathurai@ofl.ca

416 894 3456

