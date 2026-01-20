Dan Herbatschek CEO of Ramsey Theory Capital Announces Advanced Agentic AI Systems That Execute Decisions Across Enterprise Operations

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dan Herbatschek , CEO of Ramsey Theory Capital, today announced expanded agentic AI capabilities that enable enterprises to deploy autonomous systems capable of executing decisions in real time across operations, moving beyond analytics and recommendations into continuous, governed action.

While generative AI adoption has accelerated rapidly across enterprises, most implementations remain limited to insight generation, reporting, or human-in-the-loop decision support. As a result, organizations continue to face operational bottlenecks caused by slow decision cycles, fragmented systems, and manual intervention across workflows. Ramsey Theory Capital’s agentic AI frameworks are designed to close that execution gap.

The company’s approach combines Eunifi’s enterprise orchestration layer, Erdos Tracks’ operational platforms, and Erdos Technologies’ decision intelligence models to create AI agents that can plan, adapt, and act autonomously within clearly defined business constraints and governance controls.

“Enterprise AI has spent years telling people what they should do,” said Dan Herbatschek, CEO of Ramsey Theory Capital. “Agentic AI changes the equation by allowing systems to actually do the work, executing decisions at machine speed while remaining aligned with business objectives, risk tolerances, and compliance requirements.”

Early enterprise deployments have demonstrated measurable outcomes*, including:

a 25–45% reduction in decision cycle time,

a 30–50% improvement in cross-system workflow automation,

and a 20–35% decrease in manual intervention across operational processes, depending on data maturity and system integration





Early Enterprise Use Cases

Healthcare: Agentic AI autonomously coordinates patient scheduling, staffing allocation, and supply chain decisions in real time, reducing operational delays while maintaining clinical and regulatory guardrails.

Agentic AI autonomously coordinates patient scheduling, staffing allocation, and supply chain decisions in real time, reducing operational delays while maintaining clinical and regulatory guardrails. Logistics & Field Service: AI agents dynamically re-route shipments, adjust dispatch schedules, and trigger inventory actions during disruptions—cutting response time and minimizing downtime without manual intervention.

AI agents dynamically re-route shipments, adjust dispatch schedules, and trigger inventory actions during disruptions—cutting response time and minimizing downtime without manual intervention. Automotive & Retail: Agentic AI optimizes pricing, inventory distribution, and customer engagement workflows across locations by acting on live demand signals to improve conversion and reduce excess stock.





“What we’re seeing is a shift from static automation to adaptive execution,” Herbatschek added. “These systems don’t just follow rules, they interpret context, evaluate tradeoffs, and act continuously as conditions change.”

Unlike traditional robotic process automation, agentic AI embeds objectives, constraints, and guardrails directly into decision flows, allowing enterprises to scale autonomy without sacrificing accountability or transparency. Every action remains auditable, explainable, and aligned with enterprise governance frameworks.

“The next phase of enterprise AI isn’t about smarter dashboards or faster reports,” said Herbatschek. “It’s about resilient systems—such as those we are developing across our product and service portfolio at Ramsey Theory Capital—that can execute decisions in real time, especially in environments where speed, accuracy, and consistency directly impact revenue, safety, and customer experience.”

*Performance results are based on comparable enterprise deployments and may vary depending on data quality, system integration, and operational context.

For more information, visit https://www.ramseytheory.com/ .

About Ramsey Theory Capital

Founded by CEO Dan Herbatschek, New York-based Ramsey Theory Capital, parent company of Ramsey Theory Group, operates additional offices in New Jersey and Los Angeles. The diversified technology and digital services company develops AI-driven products and solutions for healthcare, field service, entertainment marketing, logistics, and automotive industries. Its portfolio includes Erdos Technologies, Erdos Digital, Erdos Tracks, Erdos Logistics, Erdos Medical, and Eunifi.

Media Contact

Ria Romano, Partner

RPR Public Relations, Inc.

Tel. 786-290-6413