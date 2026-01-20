PTA Balloon Catheters Market Report 2025: Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Interventions and Forecasts 2015-2036

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PTA Balloon Catheters Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Interventions and Forecast to 2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report is built to visualize quantitative and qualitative market trends within Cardiovascular Devices therapeutic area.



A PTA balloon catheter is a type of balloon that is inserted into the affected artery and inflated to push the plaque against the walls of the artery, thus widening the artery and improving blood flow. The catheter is inserted into the artery through a small incision in the skin and guided to the site of the blockage using imaging techniques such as X-ray or ultrasound.



Minimally Invasive technique is used to treat Peripheral artery disease (PAD) with the help of Standard PTA Balloon Catheters that are used to open up the arteries that are blocked by plaque build-up (atherosclerosis). PTA Peripheral DEB Catheter is a drug-coated percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) balloon intended to prevent restenosis, or restenosis of the peripheral arteries.



Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with intervention volumes. The interactive excel deliverable covers value, volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model are:

Currently marketed PTA Balloon Catheters and evolving competitive landscape:

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Intra-Peripheral PTA Balloon Catheters revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2036.

Granular data on total interventions, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights:

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition the analyst analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Intra- PTA Balloon Catheters market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for PTA Balloon Catheters.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies.

Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

Report Scope

CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the PTA Balloon Catheters marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

Reasons to Buy

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products, by identifying key companies.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving PTA Balloon Catheters market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the PTA Balloon Catheters market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of market leaders.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track device sales in the global and country-specific PTA Balloon Catheters market from 2015-2036.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Companies Featured

Becton Dickinson and Co

Medtronic Plc

Boston Scientific Corp

Abbott Laboratories

Shockwave Medical Inc

Cordis Corp

Koninklijke Philips NV

Wilson-Cook Medical Inc

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Terumo Corp

Acotec Scientific Holdings Ltd

Kaneka Corp

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co Ltd

