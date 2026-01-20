Non-Invasive Ventilation Masks & Circuits Market Report 2025: Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Interventions and Forecasts 2015-2036

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Invasive Ventilation Masks & Circuits Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Interventions and Forecast to 2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Non-Invasive Ventilation Masks & Circuits Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Interventions and Forecast to 2036 is built to visualize quantitative and qualitative market trends within Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices therapeutic area.



Non-Invasive Ventilation (NIV) supports the patient's breathing without the need for intubation or a tracheotomy. Non-Invasive Ventilation delivers effective therapy with less risk of infection and improved survival in patients with respiratory failure.



Non-Invasive Ventilation supports the patient by delivering the right inspiratory and expiratory pressures or tidal volumes to support their individual ventilatory demand. Patients treated with Non-Invasive Ventilation therapy tend to spend less time in the hospital.

By ensuring adequate ventilation, Non-Invasive Ventilation patients may be able to avoid respiratory failure. Often prescribed for in-home treatment, Non-Invasive Ventilation therapy is both convenient and effective. Non-Invasive Ventilation disposable devices are designed for the Non-Invasive Ventilation therapy.



Each of the covered 39 countries color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with intervention volumes. The interactive excel deliverable covers value, volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insights offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model are:

Currently marketed Non-Invasive Ventilation Masks & Circuits and evolving competitive landscape:

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Non-Invasive Ventilation Masks & Circuits market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2036.

Granular data on total interventions, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights:

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition the analyst analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Non-Invasive Ventilation Masks & Circuits market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Non-Invasive Ventilation Masks & Circuits market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies.

Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

Report Scope

CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Non-Invasive Ventilation Masks & Circuits marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

Companies Featured

Koninklijke Philips NV

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd

ResMed Inc

Dragerwerk AG & Co KGaA

Airlife

Ambu A/S

