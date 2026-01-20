Venous Stents Market Report 2025: Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Interventions and Forecasts 2015-2036

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Venous Stents Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Interventions and Forecast to 2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Venous Stents Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Interventions and Forecast to 2036 is built to visualize quantitative and qualitative market trends within Cardiovascular Devices therapeutic area.



A venous stent is a self-expandable metallic stent with perforated tube which is inserted into a vein to prevent the blood flow constriction caused by obstructions and occlusions in the venous vasculature. Venous stent placement is considered in case of significant stenosis or extrinsic compression. Venous stents placed in the iliofemoral vein have been tracked in this market.



Chronic Venous Disease (CVD) or Chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) has emerged as a global burden on developing and developed countries. It refers to the condition where venous walls and/or valves in the leg are not working efficiently and becomes increasingly difficult for blood to return to the heart from the legs. Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) is a potential life threating condition where a blood clot is formed in the large deep veins in the body. Most of the DVT occurs proximal or distal to the iliofemoral vein as well as in the pelvic area. They also can occur in other parts of the body. Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) can be characterized as acute/subacute and chronic. Venous stent placement is considered in case of significant stenosis or extrinsic compression.



Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with intervention volumes. The interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model are:

Currently marketed Venous Stents market and evolving competitive landscape:

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Venous Stents market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2036.

Granular data on total interventions, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights:

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition the analyst analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Venous Stents market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided Venous Stents market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies.

Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

Report Scope

CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Venous Stents marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

Reasons to Buy

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products, by identifying key companies.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Venous Stents market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Venous Stents market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of market leaders.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track device sales in the global and country-specific Venous Stents market from 2015-2036.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Companies Featured

Boston Scientific Corp

Becton Dickinson and Co

CR Bard Inc

Cook Medical Inc

Medtronic Plc

OptiMed Medizinische Instrumente GmbH

Plus Medica GmbH

