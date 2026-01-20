Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyacrylamide - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The polyacrylamide market is projected to reach 2.45 million tons by 2026, growing from 2.32 million tons in 2025. It is expected to increase further to 3.25 million tons by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.79% from 2026 to 2031. This growth is driven by increasing demand for high-performance flocculants in municipal and industrial wastewater treatment, the adoption of ultra-high-molecular-weight friction reducers in unconventional shale completions, and stricter zero-liquid-discharge mandates. China's investments in water infrastructure and BASF's capacity expansions also bolster the market.

Global Polyacrylamide Market Trends and Insights

Growing Utilization in Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)

Oil producers are substituting water-based flooding reagents with high-performance HPAM formulations that improve recovery rates, even in challenging conditions. North American field results show ultra-high-molecular-weight polyacrylamide enhancing viscosity stability under high salinity and temperature, thus reducing chemical top-ups and downtime. Graphene-oxide-reinforced HPAM further improves thermal stability, creating opportunities for tertiary recovery in deep, hot reservoirs. Companies are enhancing R&D to customize polymer flooding solutions, capitalizing on service contracts and premium prices. EOR has thus emerged as the fastest-growing revenue segment.

Increasing Demand for Flocculants in Wastewater Treatment

Utilities achieve up to 95% turbidity reduction with advanced flocculants, consuming fewer chemicals than conventional coagulants. Industrial entities in Asia-Pacific are adopting sophisticated systems to comply with zero-discharge mandates and recycle process water. New formulations targeting heavy-metal removal address compliance needs, expanding the client base. These factors support long-term growth in the water treatment sector.

Health and Carcinogenicity Concerns Over Residual Acrylamide Monomer

Regulations limit residual acrylamide in consumer products, necessitating investments in purification. California's Proposition 65 and IARC designations heighten compliance requirements, impacting production costs and slowing consumer product approvals. While advanced QA provides a competitive advantage for some, smaller entities may be driven out, affecting overall market growth.

Other Market Drivers and Restraints

Mining activity expansion increasing sedimentation aid demand

Government zero-liquid-discharge and sludge reduction mandates

Rising preference for bio-based flocculants in Europe

Segment Analysis

The powder segment commanded 43.78% of the market in 2025, favored for bulk handling and cost efficiency in large projects. Conversely, liquid emulsions are rising rapidly with a projected 6.10% CAGR through 2031 due to solubility advantages in industrial processes. Packaging innovations such as drum-to-IBC transitions enhance dosing precision, with Chinese suppliers advancing active-polymer content. While powders remain dominant in cost-sensitive sectors, emulsions are capturing value in high-performance niche applications.

Geographic Insights

Asia-Pacific captured 49.92% of the global market in 2025, fueled by China's $45 billion water treatment initiative. The region's demand and capacity expansion ensure resilience against supply shocks. India and Japan add momentum through industrial corridors and technological innovations. North America maintains strength in high-margin EOR and friction-reducer applications, facilitated by shale developments and industrial project regulations. Europe's slower growth is offset by bio-innovation, while the Middle East, Africa, and South America emerge as key growth regions due to oil, mining, and infrastructure projects.

