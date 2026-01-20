U.S. Lubricants Expands Mid-Atlantic Presence With Strategic Philadelphia Acquisition

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Lubricants is excited to announce the launch of its newest distribution warehouse in the Philadelphia area. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's growth, enhancing its ability to serve automotive, commercial, industrial customers throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

The newly acquired facility, located at 1388 Bridgewater Road in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, will serve as a hub for expanding bulk fluids delivery into businesses across Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. The move also welcomes five new team members to the U.S. Lubricants family, strengthening local expertise and service capabilities.

"Our expansion into the Philadelphia market reinforces our unwavering promise to deliver excellence to our partners," said James Williams, President of U.S. Lubricants. "This acquisition is not just about adding a new facility; it is about bringing our customer-centric approach and deep industry expertise closer to the businesses that rely on us. We are committed to providing the highest quality fluid solutions and support to ensure our customers succeed."

The transition is designed to be as seamless as possible for existing customers while introducing them to a broader portfolio of products, including major brands like Castrol and FUCHS, and the company’s proprietary THRIVE® brand of lubricants. The local team is focused on maintaining continuity and ensuring that current clients experience no disruption in their supply chain.

Gerald Abrams, Sr. Director of Business Development at U.S. Lubricants, highlighted the operational benefits. "Our team has worked diligently to ensure a smooth transition for all customers moving from their previous supplier to U.S. Lubricants," said Abrams. "Our number one priority is reliability: ensuring businesses have the products they need to keep their vehicles and machines running. By establishing this dedicated hub, we can offer improved lead times and a more responsive service experience for the entire region."

If you are a customer transitioning from the previous supplier, or a new customer interested in learning more about U.S. Lubricants’ products and services in the Mid-Atlantic, we encourage you to reach out to our team for dedicated support and further information by visiting uslube.com or calling 800-490-4900.

About U.S. Lubricants:

U.S. Lubricants is a leading supplier of automotive, commercial and industrial fluids. As an authorized distributor of top-tier brands and the manufacturer of THRIVE® lubricants, the company serves a wide range of industries, helping customers maximize performance and efficiency for vehicles and equipment. With corporate headquarters in Appleton, WI, U.S. Lubricants is a U.S. Venture company, committed to finding a better way for its customers and communities.

About U.S. Venture:

For 75 years, U.S. Venture, Inc. has been recognized as an innovative leader in the distribution of renewable and traditional energy products, lubricants, tires, parts, and using data-driven insights to manage energy and information in the global movement of goods. U.S. Venture delivers creative, sustainable solutions that give their customers a competitive edge, and enable the company to support the communities in which they live, work, and play. Through the values lived by their family of brands, U.S. Energy®, U.S. AutoForce, Breakthrough®, U.S. Lubricants, and IGEN®, U.S. Venture seeks new ways to drive business success while being steadfast in its commitment to making the world a better place.

