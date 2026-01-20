HDPE Market Set to Grow from 61.87 Million Tons in 2025 to 80.79 Million Tons by 2031

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) market is poised for robust growth, expanding from 61.87 million tons in 2025 to 64.68 million tons in 2026, with projections estimating a reach of 80.79 million tons by 2031, driven by a 4.55% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2026 and 2031.

Key market drivers include increased infrastructure spending, enhanced chemical-recycling supply networks, and a rising preference for hydrogen-ready pipe systems. These factors, combined with HDPE's inherent durability, resistance to chemicals, and recyclability, sustain widespread end-user reliance on HDPE products.

Accelerated public housing initiatives in India and ASEAN, expanding use of food-grade blow-molded packaging in e-commerce, and new PE-100-RC pipe installations for low-carbon gas grids are collectively augmenting demand for HDPE. Chemical recycling of mixed-waste streams into recycled HDPE (rHDPE) also boosts supply security, stabilizing feedstock prices and supporting sustainability efforts. Despite moderate market fragmentation, vertically integrated companies combining cracker capacity with advanced recycling maintain competitive cost and sustainability edges.

Global Trends & Insights

Water-Infrastructure Retrofits: Modernization projects heavily favor HDPE pipes for their extensive longevity and cost-saving trenchless installation method. These projects highlight HDPE's corrosion resistance, with public funding ensuring steady demand. Additionally, India's quality-standard mandate for virgin polyethylene underpins HDPE's role in critical applications.

Food-Grade Blow-Molded Packaging: The surge in e-commerce accelerates demand for robust, protective HDPE packaging. These containers meet stringent safety standards, bolstered by impending EU traceability regulations. Innovations in thin-wall blow molding meet sustainability goals by reducing resin usage while supporting HDPE market resilience.

Regulatory Impacts: Heightened restrictions on single-use plastics temper demand for disposable HDPE, particularly in Europe and North America. However, HDPE's recyclability mitigates these effects, preserving its position in multi-use applications. Manufacturers adapt by redesigning to meet regulatory requirements, sustaining market growth.

Other Factors:

Continued investments in public housing and mega-infrastructure across ASEAN and India

Hydrogen-ready gas grids utilizing PE-100-RC pipes

Volatility in crude oil-linked ethylene pricing

Market Segmentation

In 2025, the Sheets and Films segment held a 40.65% market share, driven by strong packaging demand and familiarity with blown-film processes. Pipes and Tubes are experiencing the highest growth at a 6.07% CAGR (2026-2031), fueled by modernization of water infrastructure, hydrogen readiness, and trenchless methodologies.

Geographical Outlook

Asia-Pacific dominates with 42.30% market share in 2025, anticipated to grow at a 5.55% CAGR by 2031, led by Chinese film exports and India's infrastructure surge. North America's market benefits from abundant ethane feedstock and chemical-recycling advancements. Europe's policy environment drives demand through hydrogen network projects, while recyclable, multi-use HDPE products counteract restrictions on single-use plastics.

Key Market Players

BASF

Borealis AG

Braskem

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Dow

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A.

Indian Oil Corporation

INEOS

LG Chem

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

NOVA Chemicals Corporate

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited

Qatar Chemical Company Ltd

Reliance Industries Limited

SABIC

Sasol

Sinopec

TotalEnergies

Westlake Corporation

