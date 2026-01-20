Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polypropylene Fibers - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Polypropylene Fibers market is poised for growth, expanding from 3.33 million tons in 2025 to 3.42 million tons in 2026, and projected to reach 3.9 million tons by 2031, according to a report forecasting a 2.68% CAGR from 2026-2031. This growth trajectory underscores polypropylene fiber's adaptability to sustained demand across hygiene, construction, and automotive sectors while navigating tighter microplastics regulations and competitive pricing pressures from recycled polyester. The surge in polypropylene resin capacity in China, adding 18.7 million tons annually between 2024 and 2026, helps maintain low raw-material costs, bolstering the market's cost advantage.

Market Trends and Insights

Polypropylene is increasingly used in hygiene and medical disposables. In 2024, spunbond polypropylene nonwovens dominated the hygiene market, stimulated by high demand for diapers, feminine care products, and surgical drapes. As hospitals shift to single-use protocols, melted-blown capacities expanded during the pandemic solidify polypropylene's role in medical disposables. India's hygiene growth is driven by broader sanitary napkin distribution and a growing female workforce, with other nations following suit. Polypropylene's desirable properties under EU MDR 2017/745 drive its usage, although there's a growing preference for bicomponent blends in premium products.

Macro-synthetic polypropylene fibers continue to replace steel in the construction sector due to their advantages in reducing plastic shrinkage, lowering installation costs, and cutting rust-related maintenance. The Bharatmala highway and Sagarmala port programs in India, incorporating fiber-reinforced concrete clauses, maintain polypropylene's critical role in large infrastructure projects.

The rise of recycled PET capacity poses a substitution risk in sectors like carpet backing and apparel. Global brand commitments to recycled-polyester shift procurement away from polypropylene, especially in fashion. Challenges with polypropylene recycling hinder circularity, although commodity spunbond outpaces PET in speed. However, unless polypropylene offers considerable price advantages, the textile industry may favor rPET.

Segment Analysis

Yarn commands 84.46% of 2025's volume, with a forecasted 2.72% CAGR through 2031, driven by demand in woven geotextiles and carpet backing. Despite staple fiber capturing the remaining share, it underpins key industries such as automotive liners and filtration webs, delivering loft and softness.

Geographic Insights

Asia-Pacific leads with 51.05% of 2025 volume, growing at 3.33% annually through 2031. China's resin surplus boosts domestic fiber production, with significant expansions in ASEAN countries. North America's growth is moderated by mature automotive outputs and recycling mandates, whereas Europe pioneers circular initiatives with notable projects despite high costs. South America and the Middle-East-Africa regions experience growth driven by infrastructure projects and hygiene standards.

